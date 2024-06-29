Farm Futures logo

How much does a 4th of July cookout cost?

Expect to see record-high prices for your 2024 Independence Day grocery bill as inflation drives up consumer prices.

Rachel Schutte, Mindy Ward

June 29, 2024

Cheeseburgers with American flags for 4th of July
RISING PRICES: USDA economist Megan Sweitzer says the total cost of a quarter-pound burger increased to $2.22 in 2024. Expect to pay more for your Independence Day cookout ingredients. Multiple sources report inflationary price hikes.Getty Images/NSphotostudio

Analysts agree you’ll pay more for the July 4 barbecue this year. But just how much depends on who you ask.

According to a survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a typical holiday cookout menu jumped 5% higher than last year and 30% higher than five years ago.

Rabobank also released its 2024 BBQ Index which points to food inflation across the board for the majority of this year’s cookout staples.

“The average American is going to have to work about nine hours to afford this year's barbecue for 10 people at $99,” says Tom Bailey, Rabobank Consumer Foods senior analyst. “That's a 32% increase from 2019 in terms of how hard they're having to work to afford this year's barbecue.”

AFBF reports the average cost of a summer cookout for 10 people is $71.22, a result of ongoing inflation sweeping across the economy.

ABFB_average_cost_2024.webp

The AFBF survey shows the largest year-to-year price increase is for lemonade, followed closely by ground beef. Citrus greening has spread to California, driving lemon prices even higher. Drought conditions in recent years forced ranchers to sell many of their cattle early, reducing the supply for the summer grilling season.

Check out the full list of prices on AFBF’s menu:

  • 2 pounds of ground beef: $12.77 (+11%)

  • 2 pounds of chicken breasts: $7.83 (-4%)

  • 3 pounds of pork chops: $15.49 (+8%)

  • 1 pound of cheese: $3.57 (+1%)

  • 1 package of hamburger buns: $2.41 (+7%)

  • 2 ½ pounds of homemade potato salad: $3.32 (-4%)

  • 32 ounces of pork and beans: $2.49 (+2%)

  • 16 ounces of potato chips: $4.90 (+8%)

  • 13-ounce package of chocolate chip cookies: $3.99 (+2%)

  • ½ gallon of ice cream: $5.65 (+7%)

  • 2 pints of strawberries: $4.61 (+1%)

  • 2 ½ quarts of lemonade: $4.19 (+12%)

Farmers are also feeling the effects of high prices. “They’re price takers, not price makers,” says AFBF chief economist Roger Cryan. “Their share of the retail food dollar is just 15%, but they still pay elevated fuel, fertilizer and other supply prices.”

Rabobank focused on 8 menu items to show how much more will you spend per person:

  • American cheese: 40 cents (+7.63%)

  • Beer: $2.66 (+2.19%)

  • Ground beef: $1.41 (+ 3.77%)

  • Ice cream: 72 cents (+2.75%)

  • Potato chips: 83 cents (+2.12%)

  • Soda: $1.21 (+10%)

  • Tomato: 26 cents (+5.56%)

  • White bread: 31 cents (+1.76%)

Only two staples decreased in price – chicken breast at $1.01 and lettuce at $1.07. Rabobank’s grand total is $9.89 per person.

Raboresearch_beer_money_2024.jpg

SPENDY DRINKS: Beer and soda make up almost 40% of the 4th of July BBQ costs, according to RaboResearch.

But Bailey says consumers should think twice about going out to eat this July 4.

“It’s nearly five times more expensive to eat out of home than to eat at home,” he notes. “It’s nearly $100 for a family five to go out for a simple meal today. So, it’s clearly more affordable to have a barbecue at home to eat at home.”

Places to save this barbecue season

There are still ways to feed family and friends this July 4 without breaking your financial budget.

Drink water. According to the Rabobank report, beverages — soda and beer — comprise nearly 40% of the total cost of the barbecue in 2024.

Swap proteins. Chicken is cheap. Christine McCracken, Rabobank Animal Protein senior analyst notes that beef is three times and pork is roughly twice the cost of chicken. “If you’re looking for something that hits that value price point and you’re trying to feed a lot of people,” she says, “obviously chicken is still your best alternative.”

Make potato salad. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports potatoes cost around $0.96 per pound, 4.4% less than they did last year. However, the same savings can’t be found with potato chips, which are up over 2%.

Dollars and cents

While wages are up about 25% in five years, so is food. At a 30% increase, Bailey says consumers are waving the white flag on inflation.

“Finally, they're tapping out,” he says. “They're rolling over, they're adjusting their behavior. They're eating more at home. They're spending less and they're deal hunting, but they will occasionally pay up for experience. They want memories, not leftovers.”

About the Author(s)

Rachel Schutte

Rachel Schutte

Content Producer, Farm Futures

Rachel grew up in central Wisconsin and earned a B.S. in soil and crop science from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Before joining the Farm Futures team, Rachel spent time in the field as an agronomist before transitioning to the world of marketing and communications. She now resides in northeast Iowa where she enjoys raising bottle calves and farming corn and soybeans alongside her husband and his family.

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

