Help wanted: Livestock judging coach at NDSU

The Animal Science Department at North Dakota State University is on the hunt for an associate professor and livestock judging coach. Restoring the position is due to support from the Livestock Evaluation Faculty Fund, managed through the NDSU Foundation.

“If you look around the most successful judging teams are those that have a permanent faculty member in charge of the team,” says Guillermo Scaglia, head of animal science at NDSU. “The position is supported by the faculty endowment fund, which is a perpetual source of support that came from people who have been involved in judging teams in the past and will ensure we are going to have this faculty member for a long time.”

Travis Hoffman, Extension sheep specialist for NDSU and the University of Minnesota, is chair of the search committee, which will look nationally for a candidate. “Further stability and continuity of our NDSU Livestock judging program will be a focus of the recruitment of a talented colleague to teach and train students, recruit 4-H and FFA members, and provide a tradition of continued success,” he says.

The position will consist of recruitment, marketing, teaching and coaching to support the livestock judging team at NDSU, as well as working closely with the NDSU Foundation and Extension.

“This is going to be 70% teaching and 30% Extension,” Scaglia says. “That 30% for Extension is going to be for this individual to recruit for the team, and collaborate and participate in 4-H, FFA and other youth programs.”

According to NDSU Extension’s website, participation in livestock judging offers these benefits to students:

stimulates learning in animal science and agriculture

helps youth develop positive interests

provides valuable producer experience

offers a competitive setting where friendliness and fairness prevail

encourages participants to see higher education opportunities and careers

“We expect that the livestock judging endowment fund will allow the chance to recruit, retain and build professional life skills for our North Dakota stakeholders and Bison students,” Hoffman says.

Interested applicants can find out more about the position in NDSU’s official posting.