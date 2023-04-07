Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

USDA acreage projections

USDA released its 2023 Prospective Plantings report on March 31. Did you miss any of our coverage? Overall, which reported a larger corn acreage expansion than what the markets had been expecting, and soybean acreage didn’t see the gains expected prior to the report release. Catch up on all of the details from Farm Futures:

Egg prices expected to decrease after Easter

The Consumer Price Index reported retail egg prices dropped from $4.82 per dozen to $4.21 per dozen between January and February. Prices continued to fall into early March, but USDA reported wholesale egg prices were making their annual climb with Easter approaching. However, supply and demand trends as well as expected feed cost declines in the future should fuel lower egg prices. – Southwest Farm Press

New restrictions for cattle producers

New guidelines are coming soon to antibiotic and implant use. The Food and Drug Administration’s Guidance for Industry 263 will impact over-the-counter availability of medically important antibiotics, and GFI 191 will impact steroid-based implant labeling and how often they can be used. Learn how these changes will impact your operation. – Prairie Farmer

Spring weather markets explained

It’s no secret that weather is impacting markets heavily right now. But do you know why? U.S. farmers need perfect planting weather and perfect crops to harvest this fall to give global supplies any fighting chance of restocking and prices any hopes of easing back from inflationary pressures. These eight charts show why there is already some reason to think that this spring will be a rough planting season in the Upper Midwest. – Farm Futures

What does it take to grow 100-bushel soybeans?

High yields require top-level management. Agronomists recently compared notes of what it takes to turn great yields into outstanding yields. As it turns out, there are some common threads, including planting date, seeding rate, tillage systems, and soil fertility. Here’s more about what they found. – Indiana Prairie Farmer

Kioti expands tractor line

At the National Farm Machinery Show, Kioti teased visitors with new items, including a tractor series that will take the company into new territory. The HX Tractor line will range from 90 to 140 hp and will replace the PX line that ranges up to 115 hp. The HX will come to market later in 2023. – Farm Progress

And just for fun…

2024 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year

Does your four-legged friend have what it takes to be named the best farm dog? Farmers are invited to submit nominations for the 2024 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, which comes with cash prizes and bragging rights. This is the sixth year of the contest, which celebrates farm dogs and the many ways they support farmers and ranchers in producing nutritious food for families and their pets across America. Learn more about the contest and see past winners here! – American Farm Bureau