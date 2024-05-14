The Farmer Logo

Communicating for beef and agriculture

Springfield Minn., sophomore earns FFA Ag Communications Proficiency Award.

Kevin Schulz, Editor

May 14, 2024

Aubree Paplow, FFA member
SPEAK UP: Aubree Paplow uses her platform as a beef and 4-H ambassador to share the stories of the beef industry and agriculture as a whole, and that work has earned her the state FFA Ag Communications Proficiency Award. Kevin Schulz

Aubree Paplow is passionate about the beef industry and agriculture as a whole, “and I want to further my love and share my passion with other youth or even adults,” she says.

The Springfield (Minn.) High School sophomore shares that passion through her involvement in 4-H and currently serves on the beef ambassador team through the Minnesota CattleWomen organization. She also works with the Cottonwood County Cattlemen’s Association and the Cottonwood County 4-H youth ambassador program.

Telling the agriculture story — and more specifically, that of the beef industry — earned her the state FFA Ag Communications Proficiency Award during the recent state FFA Convention.

“My message is trying to convey to the public what the agricultural community is doing,” she says. “Most of my work is beef-focused just because of the state ambassador work, but I do for all of agriculture.”

Paplow’s family runs two beef finishing feedlots and an 80-head cow-calf herd. Her interest leans more to the cow-calf operation, and she shows cattle in 4-H.

Even with the beef focus, Paplow adapts her presentations to match current events as well as to meet the interest of her audience — with the example of focusing on issues surrounding the wildfires that burned through the Texas Panhandle.

“The Minnesota Beef Council is trying to get their message to the ‘millennial moms’ who buy food for their kids, so we go along with what their trends are,” she says, in an effort to promote the beef message.

All ages targeted

There is no specific target audience for Paplow and her message: from youth to adult, urban to rural. “Beef Ambassadors just held a calving camp where it’s focused on how to pull a calf, nutrition, how to tag and implant, information more based for youth.” Calving Camp is geared to ages 14-19.

Paplow and her fellow Beef Ambassadors also attended the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s winter convention and meeting, as well as the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association convention held this winter in Orlando.

“We also do a lot of social media outreach,” she says, “because what’s out there is on your phone. Who is on their phones? Everyone.”

As state Beef Ambassadors, Paplow says, they are trained to share the truth with the public. “Share what you know, don’t try to hide anything … most of our stuff targets the younger people, just because they’re the minds we can change. A lot of the older generations — they’ve already made up their mind. They’ve made their choices; they’re not changing them.”

Madeleine Klevay from the Highland Park, (St. Paul) FFA Chapter took runner-up honors. The Farmer magazine sponsors the Ag Communications Proficiency Award.

About the Author(s)

Kevin Schulz

Kevin Schulz

Editor, The Farmer

Kevin Schulz joined The Farmer as editor in January of 2023, after spending two years as senior staff writer for Dakota Farmer and Nebraska Farmer magazines. Prior to joining these two magazines, he spent six years in a similar capacity with National Hog Farmer. Prior to joining National Hog Farmer, Schulz spent a long career as the editor of The Land magazine, an agricultural-rural life publication based in Mankato, Minn.

During his tenure at The Land, the publication grew from covering 55 Minnesota counties to encompassing the entire state, as well as 30 counties in northern Iowa. Covering all facets of Minnesota and Iowa agriculture, Schulz was able to stay close to his roots as a southern Minnesota farm boy raised on a corn, soybean and hog finishing farm.

One particular area where he stayed close to his roots is working with the FFA organization.

Covering the FFA programs stayed near and dear to his heart, and he has been recognized for such coverage over the years. He has received the Minnesota FFA Communicator of the Year award, was honored with the Minnesota Honorary FFA Degree in 2014 and inducted into the Minnesota FFA Hall of Fame in 2018.

Schulz attended South Dakota State University, majoring in agricultural journalism. He was also a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and now belongs to its alumni organization.

His family continues to live on a southern Minnesota farm near where he grew up. He and his wife, Carol, have raised two daughters: Kristi, a 2014 University of Minnesota graduate who is married to Eric Van Otterloo and teaches at Mankato (Minn.) East High School, and Haley, a 2018 graduate of University of Wisconsin-River Falls. She is married to John Peake and teaches in Hayward, Wis. 

When not covering the agriculture industry on behalf of The Farmer's readers, Schulz enjoys spending time traveling with family, making it a quest to reach all 50 states — 47 so far — and three countries. He also enjoys reading, music, photography, playing basketball, and enjoying nature and campfires with friends and family.

[email protected]

See more from Kevin Schulz
