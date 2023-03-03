7 ag stories you can’t miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

EPA delays year-round E15 sales

New EPA guidelines allow year-round E15 sales in eight corn-producing states, but corn industry representatives are not thrilled with the timeline. A coalition of Midwest governors who called for the change are also upset that the agency’s revised guidelines will not take effect until the summer of 2024. – Farm Progress

2023 meat production expected to decline 1%

The U.S. hit “peak meat” production in 2022 totaling 107 billion pounds, a record for meat production that includes beef, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb, and veal. However, meat production should decline in 2023 and again in 2024 due mostly to supply challenges. In 2023, total meat production is expected to decline by about 1%, to about 105.9 billion pounds. – Farm Progress

Bayer sees sales growth in 2022

Bayer Group sales came in at almost $54 billion in 2022, up 8.7% from the prior year. Sales in the agricultural business advanced by 15.6% to a record $26.8 billion. Moving forward, Bayer anticipates lower prices for agricultural herbicides as well as for some of its established pharmaceutical products. – Farm Progress

Embrace a corn yield bump

When it comes to managing your corn crop, style can dictate whether you realize untapped yield potential. Crop trials show producers looking to enhance their management practices should look at UAN sidedress application and foliar fungicide. Learn more about the research. – Missouri Ruralist

Grain dust bin explosions increased in 2022

A Purdue report explains nine grain dust bin explosions occurred in 2022, up from seven in 2021. Explosions occurred in one ethanol plant, two feed mills, two grain elevators, two rice mills and two grain processing plants. Despite the increase, no fatalities were reported. – Feedstuffs

USDA to pay out $2.2 billion in discrimination payments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the first steps to provide financial assistance to farmers, ranchers or forest landowners who have previously suffered discrimination with respect to USDA farm lending programs. USDA set a target of distributing the $2.2 billion in allocated funds authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act out to borrowers by the end of 2023. – USDA

Best of the New York Farm Show

Thousands of people visited this year’s New York Farm Show at the New York State Fairgrounds. The show featured dozens of new products for farmers to see. Catch up on the top highlights. – American Agriculturist