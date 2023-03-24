Farm Progress

7 ag stories you can’t miss

Catch up on 2023 acreage projections, farm shop upgrade tips, the Black Sea Grain Initiative and more!

Rachel Schutte

March 24, 2023

3 Min Read
wheat field, capitol building and cattle
Getty Images

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Farm Futures 2023 acreage projections

The Farm Futures March 2023 Survey found that farmers are opting for more drought-resistant crops this spring as depleted soil moisture levels present a substantial challenge for farmers in the upcoming 2023 growing season. Farm Futures expects 2023 corn acreage to drop 1% from last year to 87.7 million acres and soybean acres to rise 2.5% from last year to 89.6 million acres. – Farm Futures

Electric tractors set to roll off plant

A massive 6.2-million-square-foot FoxConn plant in Ohio will be the manufacturing home of Monarch’s fully electric MK-V tractor. The company has delivered 55 of its fully electric, autonomous MK-V tractors since they launched in December, and the first tractors from the Ohio plant could be rolled off the assembly line by the end of this month. – American Agriculturist

Ukraine grain deal renewal clears the way for exports

An agreement that allows Ukraine to export grains and other crops from key Black Sea ports was renewed late last week. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has enabled more than 25 million tons of crop shipments from Ukraine since it was first brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July. – Bloomberg

Time for a farm shop upgrade?

Are you planning out the farm shop of your dreams? Rome wasn’t built in a day, and no one says your farm shop must be finished all at one time either. Consider these five ideas before you start your build. – Farm Progress

While you’re at it, check out these resources for your new farm shop:

FDA clears second lab-grown meat company

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration completed its second pre-market consultation with a lab-grown meat company. GOOD Meat will use animal cell culture technology to take living cells from chickens and grow the cells in a lab to make cultured animal cell food. California startup UPSIDE Foods received the green light from the FDA in November. – Feedstuffs

WOTUS struck down in two states

A U.S. District Court judge issued an injunction preventing the Biden administration’s controversial Waters of the United States rule from going into effect in Idaho and Texas. The judge did not agree with trade associations’ call for WOTUS to be invalidated nationwide, saying the groups did not prove the rule would cause them irreparable harm. – Farm Progress

China resumes Brazil beef imports

China agreed to resume purchases of Brazilian beef Thursday, a month after the trade was halted over a case of mad cow disease. Brazil is the top beef supplier to China, which is also the main destination for Brazilian beef exports, accounting for roughly 60% of shipments. – BEEF

About the Author(s)

Rachel Schutte

Rachel Schutte

Content Producer, Farm Futures

Rachel grew up in central Wisconsin and earned a B.S. in soil and crop science from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Before joining the Farm Futures team, Rachel spent time in the field as an agronomist before transitioning to the world of marketing and communications. She now resides in northeast Iowa where she enjoys raising bottle calves and farming corn and soybeans alongside her husband and his family.

See more from Rachel Schutte
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Talking CRP and beef checkoff
Conservation & Sustainability
Talking CRP and the beef checkoff
Talking CRP and the beef checkoff

Mar 24, 2023

meat labeling controversy
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, March 24, 2023
Farm Progress America, March 24, 2023

Mar 24, 2023

Midwest Digest
Max Armstrong
Midwest Digest, March 23, 2023
Midwest Digest, March 23, 2023

Mar 23, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE