Farm Progress

7 ag stories you can’t miss – April 28, 20237 ag stories you can’t miss

Catch up on the latest drone technology, summer E15 sales, an award-winning agriculture podcast and more!

Rachel Schutte

April 28, 2023

2 Min Read
wheat field, capitol building and cattle
Getty Images

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Biden allows summer E15 sales

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to issue an emergency waiver allowing E15 fuel sales this summer. According to multiple reports, the decision was made in part to help reduce high gas prices. The Biden administration issued a similar emergency waiver last year to offset inflation and the effects of the war in Ukraine. – Farm Progress

Summit strikes deals to sell carbon-removal credits

A project to build a giant pipeline to remove carbon produced by the ethanol industry struck its first agreements to sell carbon-removal credits, part of a broader push to improve the green credentials of the fuel. Summit Carbon Solutions hopes to have the pipeline up and running by the first half of 2025 to tap potentially lucrative U.S. tax incentives. – Bloomberg

Inflation undercuts cattle prices

Cattle market prices are at what some analysts have called “historic highs.” Unfortunately, profits are not. Extension livestock economist James Mitchell says inflation is just one reason to keep today’s market prices in perspective. Mitchell explains the current market trends are reminiscent of the 2014-2015 season. Plus, drought is still affecting key cattle states like Texas and Oklahoma. – Delta Farm Press

Grain stolen from Indiana farm

A hired hand for a Rush County, Indiana farm has been arrested and faces felony charges after allegedly stealing and selling $47,047 worth of grain from the farm. According to a police report, 57-year-old Larry Estes had sold grain to a depot on four occasions since January. Employees at that grain depot were able to help police match the vehicle used to deliver the grain to them with a truck matching Estes’ truck. – WRTV

Guardian Agriculture gets FAA approval

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration approved Guardian Agriculture's electric airship that can cover 40 acres in an hour. Guardian Agriculture’s SC1 is now the first commercially authorized Electric Vertical Take-off drone in the U.S. – Farm Progress

USDA announces new NIFA director

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of Manjit K. Misra as the new Director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The NIFA Director leads the agency’s work in advancing agricultural research, education, and extension to solve societal challenges. Misra will start his new role on May 8. – USDA

Around Farm Progress wins Neal Award

The Software & Information Association announced winners for the 69th Jesse H. Neal Awards and awarded Around Farm Progress first place in the “Best Podcast” category. This prestigious award honors content creators and designers for their editorial excellence in business-to-business journalism. Listen to the award-winning podcast here. – Farm Progress

About the Author(s)

Rachel Schutte

Rachel Schutte

Content Producer, Farm Futures

Rachel grew up in central Wisconsin and earned a B.S. in soil and crop science from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Before joining the Farm Futures team, Rachel spent time in the field as an agronomist before transitioning to the world of marketing and communications. She now resides in northeast Iowa where she enjoys raising bottle calves and farming corn and soybeans alongside her husband and his family.

See more from Rachel Schutte
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Recommended

U.S. challenged for export market share
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, April 28, 2023
Farm Progress America, April 28, 2023

Apr 28, 2023

Building trust in U.S. cotton
Crops
Building trust for U.S. Cotton
Building trust for U.S. Cotton

Apr 28, 2023

Gene editing to beat PRRS
Max Armstrong
Farm Progress America, April 27, 2023
Farm Progress America, April 27, 2023

Apr 27, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE