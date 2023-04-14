Farm Progress

7 ag stories you can’t miss – April 14, 20237 ag stories you can’t miss

Catch up on the odds of an El Nino weather cycle, the latest step toward cultivated meat on the market, the fight against WOTUS and more!

Rachel Schutte

April 14, 2023

wheat field, capitol building and cattle
Getty Images

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

April WASDE report recap

This month’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report from USDA left domestic corn and soybean usage categories unchanged. However, USDA did make made more sweeping cuts to Argentina’s corn and soybean production. Markets remain increasingly focused on new crop production and usage estimates, which will be published in next month’s WASDE update. – Farm Futures

El Nino chances increase

U.S. government forecasters issued an El Nino watch as the odds increased that the weather-changing phenomenon will arise over the Pacific Ocean.The U.S. Climate Prediction Center raised the likelihood of an El Nino emerging between August and October to 74% from 61% a month ago. Learn more. – Bloomberg

Gender inequalities persist in agriculture

Over one third of the world’s working women are employed by agriculture. But in a new report, FAO finds that gender inequalities such as less access for women to knowledge and resources account for a 24% gap in productivity between women and men farmers on farms of equal size. Women employees in the agricultural sector are also paid nearly 20% less than their male counterparts. – Food and Agriculture Organization

Ethanol advocates decry proposed emissions standards

New standards announced by the EPA would require car and truck manufacturers to adhere to much more stringent emission standards starting in 2027. They include new guidelines for small and medium-duty vehicles as well as tougher regulations for heavy-duty vehicles like semi-trucks. Ethanol advocates say the proposal unfairly incentivizes electric vehicle manufacturing at the expense of alternative fuels. – Farm Progress

ADM, Believer Meats sign MOU to advance cultivated meat

ADM and Believer Meats have agreed to partner to speed the development and commercialization of cultivated meat products. Under the MOU, the companies will explore a variety of opportunities spanning the cultivated meat production process, with a focus on bringing ADM’s vast ingredient pantry to enhance Believer’s proprietary cell-cultivated meat process. – Feedstuffs

WOTUS halted in 24 more states

A U.S. District Court in North Dakota issued a preliminary injunction effectively overturning the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States rule in 24 states. A previous federal court ruling granted an injunction preventing WOTUS from going into effect in Idaho and Texas. – Farm Progress

Lower hog weights reflect economic uncertainty

Factors including inflation, high interest rates, economic uncertainty, and negative producer returns in late 2022 led farmers to market hogs at lighter weights. This trend has continued through the first 9 weeks of 2023. During this time, hog weights averaged 217.4 pounds because of high feed costs, weak consumer demand in the current inflationary environment, and disease losses in major hog-producing States. – USDA Economic Research Service

Rachel Schutte

Rachel Schutte

Content Producer, Farm Futures

Rachel grew up in central Wisconsin and earned a B.S. in soil and crop science from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Before joining the Farm Futures team, Rachel spent time in the field as an agronomist before transitioning to the world of marketing and communications. She now resides in northeast Iowa where she enjoys raising bottle calves and farming corn and soybeans alongside her husband and his family.

