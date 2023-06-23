Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

EPA issues Renewable Volume Obligations

The Biden administration dealt a blow to makers of bio and renewable diesel by setting federal quotas well below the increase sought by producers. Even though a record amount of renewable fuel will be required to be mixed into gasoline and diesel over the next three years, the EPA rule undercuts certainty for clean fuel producers, oilseed processors, fuel distributors and marketers. – Bloomberg, Farm Progress

Companies approved to sell lab-grown chicken

Lab-grown meat producers Upside Foods and Good Meat, a subsidiary of Eat Just, made history this week when they achieved the last necessary step to sell their lab-grown, also known as “cultivated,” chicken products in the U.S. Upon receiving the approval, Upside processed the first order of its cultivated chicken, placed by three-Michelin-star Chef Dominique Crenn. Upside said its cultivated chicken will be launched in the U.S. in limited quantities through select restaurant partners – Feedstuffs

The best time to buy farm diesel?

Is any seasonality to farm diesel fuel prices? Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the best times of the year to buy diesel appeared to be August and December. Things have changed slightly in the most recent 60 months with the most pronounced differences occurring in January and March, likely influenced by the invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022 and the steep run-up of diesel fuel prices that followed. – Southeast Farm Press

Pork producers deal with trying times

Hog supplies, production costs, African swine fever threats and the passage of Proposition 12 in California have led to some uncertainties in the hog sector. Steve Meyer, lead economist for Partners for Production Agriculture, fears these pressures make projection losses rival 1998 levels, when so many pork producers were forced out of business as profitability was not possible. – Wallaces Farmer

Lawmakers float possible farm bill extension

Congress may need to pass a short-term extension of the current farm bill amid delays drafting the next one, according to top lawmakers on the Senate and House farm committees. The current bill expires on Sept. 30. The process of drafting the farm bill is behind schedule in part because hearings were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the debt deal passed in June. – Reuters

What does DG Market mean for rural America?

Dollar General is converting many of those stores to DG Markets, with the goal of providing fresh meat, produce and dairy products to shoppers at a reasonable price. On the surface this all sounds promising, but experts are skeptical. Because they’re scattered across the rural landscape, Dollar Generals have been particularly devastating to independent grocery stores and small-town economies. – Prairie Farmer

Rain relief on the way?

Drought monitor data released June 22 finds drought pressure intensifying over the Corn Belt. However, rain relief is on the way to the Midwest, according to NOAA’s short-term forecasts. During the week ending June 20, 55.7% of U.S. land was rated in some sort of abnormally dry to exceptional drought condition, up 1.23% from the prior week.