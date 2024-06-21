Farm dogs: The honorable mentions

The 2024 Prairie Farmer Favorite Farm Dog Contest brought in some of the best canines in the Land of Lincoln.

Readers submitted their farm dog nominations, and each was voted on based on their compelling narrative, powerful photo and utility on the farm. After tabulating both online and editorial votes, it became obvious that there couldn’t be just one winner.

Drumroll, please, for this year's runners-up and honorable mentions! And don't miss the top dog: Kay.