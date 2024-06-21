Farm dogs: The honorable mentions

June 21, 2024
2ND PLACE: Newt was the only pup born out of a litter that came from a bloodline of Australian shepherds that my husband, Eric, and his sons have raised. He was special, and we knew we had to keep him. Newt wasn’t trained to herd cattle, but his natural instincts have made him a very useful part of our farm. He works by Eric’s side continually, no matter the task. Newt is a true protector and stayed with a bottle calf we adopted for days until she was stable and thriving. — Submitted by Eric and Regina Fairow, Petersburg, Ill.
3RD PLACE: Guess helps me feed sheep every day and helps move them around when necessary. She helps with lambing, moving moms and lambs gently into smaller pens, or helps me assist with a difficult delivery. About four times a year, the local vet tech program comes to my farm for hands-on experience with sheep. Guess always gives them a short demonstration, showing the value of dogs in caring for livestock. Rain or sun, snow or darkness, Guess is always ready to go out and work. I can’t imagine doing it all without her. — Submitted by Lisa Pruka, Rockton, Ill.
SMALL BUT MIGHTY: After last year’s Favorite Farm Dog voting, Bally was determined to show her endurance levels of managing a cattle farm. While inspecting the newly cut hay, she found herself swept up with the hay and shot out of the twisting mechanism. She ran to the house to share her experience, only to return to the equipment to bark her displeasure. Bally has added an assistant, Miles, who helps throughout her daily farm activities. How effective is their management? You could ask all the moles and mice, but there are none left. — Submitted by Justin Kelton, Trivoli, Ill.
MOST ATHLETIC: As a puppy, Diesel began riding in the tractor and developed an overwhelming love for farming. He loved it so much he learned to climb the tires on the combine to ride in the cab (see video below). Every day when my husband begins to put on his shoes in the morning, Diesel begins to whine and gets excited for another day working on the farm. A lunch is packed for Diesel during field season, typically consisting of his favorites — hot dogs. He is very social and loves all the people who come to our farm! — Submitted by Nancy Heaton, Toulon, Ill.
BEST RETIREE: In Jack’s 13.5 years on this Earth, he’s been the most gentle and loyal companion we could have ever asked for. He spent his early years following his dad around to check fields, pester barn cats, oversee the machinery shop or just take a lazy nap. He is a quiet guy, only barking as a truck pulls up the lane or to keep the cattle in check for his owner. In his retirement, Jack still enjoys those sunny naps, just more frequently, and walks through the fields, keeping that crabgrass in check. — Submitted by Kaitlin Allspach-Weitekamp, Mount Pulaski, Ill.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Moose has been following in his mother, Molly’s, paw prints since he was born. Moose has endurance and heart to stick with us all day and outstanding guardian instincts. You’ll always find Moose with his ball in his mouth, burning ditches, gardening, grazing with the horses or eagerly checking on the baby piglets at all hours. It brings me to tears to think about all he does that we don’t even realize. Just a couple weeks ago, he chased a coyote off the property. I’m honestly not sure what we’d do without him. — Submitted by Allison Burrs, Dixon, Ill.
DYNAMIC DUO: Porter the corgi and Bacon the English shepherd love following their girls around the farm. Bacon’s short legs may make it difficult for him to hop in the truck and tractor cab, but it doesn’t stop him from going everywhere Porter goes. Both enjoy rounding up the cows up to the barn and helping walk the show pigs. They both make it their mission to make sure no coyotes or unwanted visitors come to the farm at night, even if that means risking getting sprayed by a skunk. — Submitted by Hannah Beck, Allerton, Ill.
BEST STORY: We saw the ad: “Free to a good farm home, Australian shepherd, 3-year-old, cattle dog.” Our new herding dog, Red, was originally from a box of puppies at Rural King. One day, we missed the feed man. We called him later to ask how he managed. “All I need is your dog,” he said. “Red moved the sheep and I unloaded the feed — great dog!” Red plays catch with grandkids or the guys hauling grain. She waits by the door every morning for the farmer, and they make the rounds together. — Submitted by Dennis and Carol Lingley, Greenville, Ill.
MOST PHOTOGENIC: The best thing about our farm is not just the gorgeous flowers, it’s our dog, Rosie! She’s a 4-year-old mixed breed full of love. Picture this: a greenhouse full of flowers, and Rosie trotting down the paths between them, her tail wagging like crazy. What’s amazing is Rosie can sniff out voles and mice, as both could damage the plants. She also has the special skill of lifting our spirits on hard days. Rosie brings joy to our farm and makes it a place where dog dreams and flowers can bloom together. — Submitted by Maggie Taylor, Champaign, Ill.
MOST DEBONAIR: Sawyer is the best farm dog we’ve ever had. He rides in the tractor, herds the mower and golf cart, and supervises wood splitting. Dad is an amputee from a tractor accident, and Sawyer never leaves his side. He’s the best boy ever. The truck is his favorite place, and he loves to hike and camp. Sawyer is a 6-year-old rescue blue heeler. — Submitted by Angela and Eric Funk, Armington, Ill.
BEST SMILE: Sheba is the most lovable dog who can never get enough booty scratches, hugs, kisses or being told “good girl.” She is always ready to help feed the cows and go for a ride. Despite her age and a limp from a small pelvic fracture as a puppy, she loves her job of moving cows and guarding the gate. Sheba is always on the lookout for any unfamiliar guests. She alerts her sister, Abby, a 3-year-old border collie, to take out raccoons and opossums that cross the yard. — Submitted by Mike and Diana Ingram, Chrisman, Ill.
BEST SPIRIT: On April 15, 2023, our riding stable in Highland was hit by a tornado. Several hundred kids and pony campers come through our facility every year, learning about horses and farm life. We were devastated. Enter Shunka Wanagi, or Shook, our kid- and horse-loving dog! Shook became part of our barn family, licking tears from sad faces, greeting everyone who visits with joyous barks, and keeping the teens and horses in line. Shook was born the literal underdog as the runt of the litter who almost didn’t make it. — Submitted by Michele Jones, Trenton, Ill.
The 2024 Prairie Farmer Favorite Farm Dog Contest brought in some of the best canines in the Land of Lincoln.
Readers submitted their farm dog nominations, and each was voted on based on their compelling narrative, powerful photo and utility on the farm. After tabulating both online and editorial votes, it became obvious that there couldn’t be just one winner.
Drumroll, please, for this year's runners-up and honorable mentions! And don't miss the top dog: Kay.
