How does a community band concert work in a hayfield?

Hundreds gather to support a school band fundraiser in Hastings, Mich.

Jennifer Kiel, Editor, Michigan Farmer and Ohio Farmer

June 10, 2024

An aerial view of a farm with cars parked on a field
Aiden Moyer (ON MOBILE DEVICES, SCROLL DOWN TO READ CAPTIONS)

HAYFIELD CONCERT: More than 600 people attended the Hastings Hayfield Concert on May 30. This drone photo was taken by Aiden Moyer, nephew of hosts Mary and Louis Wierenga.

Jennifer Kiel

CONCERT: The Community Mass Band incorporates band members in grades 8-12, and any community band member who wants to participate.

Jennifer Kiel

HOSTS: Mary and Louis Wierenga welcomed the return of the Hastings Hayfield Concert.

Jennifer Kiel

NATIONAL FFA BAND: Not only is the Hastings band program noted for its excellence, but its former director, Joan Bosserd Schroeder (in the video), is also the retired National FFA assistant band director. Hastings’ current band director, Spencer White, is now the National FFA band director. Pictured with some of Wierenga’s antique tractors are (from left) Schroeder, White, Sandy Billingsley and Jeff Buehl, both National FFA band staff members; Carrie Carl, National FFA band staff member and Hastings FFA advisor; and Beth Clipfell, National FFA assistant band director. Not pictured is Joe LaJoye, the retired National FFA band director, also from Hastings. He retired in 2017 after serving 25 years.

Jennifer Kiel

TRACTOR VIEW: Here is a view of the crowd from a tractor parked nearby at the Hastings Hayfield Concert.

Jennifer Kiel

READY TO PLAY: Instrument cases were lined up on the grass next to the barn while the band played.

Jennifer Kiel

FATHER-DAUGHTER: Louis Wierenga is pictured with his daughter, Lillian. The concert started when she was in band. She graduated from high school in 2019.

Jennifer Kiel

JAZZ: The Thornapple Jazz Orchestra played first.

Jennifer Kiel

AMERICAN PROUD: The evening started with the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Pledge of Allegiance. Pictured is Louis Wierenga with the audience in the background.

Jennifer Kiel

CONCERT: Sunny skies provided the perfect day for sitting and listening to music.

Aiden Moyer

AERIAL VIEW: A drone operated by Aiden Moyer captured this picture.

Jennifer Kiel

VOLUNTEERS: Many volunteers helped prepare and serve food at the event. Cotton candy was a big hit.

Jennifer Kiel

COMMUNITY MASS BAND: This group of band members included students and any member of the community who wanted to participate.

Jennifer Kiel

BACK FROM COVID: The event marked the first time the concert has been in the hayfield since 2019.

Jennifer Kiel

FUNDRAISER: The event netted more than $12,000 for the Hastings band program.

Jennifer Kiel

COOL TREAT: The event includes concessions and ice cream.

Jennifer Kiel

BAND STUDENTS: Hastings students share their talents.

Jennifer Kiel

SILENT AUCTION: A silent auction was held in the barn.

Jennifer Kiel

BAND DIRECTOR: Hastings band director Spencer White announces the songs before the band plays.

Jennifer Kiel

ROAD VIEW: The concert wraps up, until next year.

Jennifer Kiel

It started with $16 fudge, when Louis Wierenga’s then-seventh grade daughter, Lillian, brought home a fundraising flyer for the band selling enormously priced fudge.

“I said I don’t need $16 fudge; I’m big enough,” Wierenga, 72, says with a smirk, while rubbing his belly. In the middle of the night, he came up with this idea of having the band play a concert in his hayfield with all the proceeds benefiting the band program rather than 40% of the fudge sales.

Despite the cold and breezy evening in rural Hastings, Mich., that first concert in June 2013 brought in about $1,000 with freewill offerings.

It led to six more years of annual performances, where they made enough money (more than $45,000) to buy new instruments and a trailer to haul them. They also brought some people to a farm for the first time. With the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, the concerts were suspended.

But on a gorgeous, warm, cloud-free evening May 30, the Hastings Hayfield Concert returned in a big way to a portion of Wierenga’s 960-acre Maple Knoll Farms.

Drone footage by Aiden Moyer; other footage by Jennifer Kiel

“This event vividly shows how hundreds of Michigan farmers and farm couples reach out and get involved to make their communities better places,” says attendee George Hubka of Dowling, Mich. “Louie is a very modest person — it was great to see the crowd's applause for him.”

More than 600 people attended the event. The crowd nestled folding chairs into a field of alfalfa, forming a half circle around the band. A red barn draped with a gigantic American flag served as the backdrop for the three-hour event that started with the Thornapple Jazz Orchestra.

An intermission allowed guests to check out the John Deere sprayer parked nearby and to look through the array of products and services up for bids at the silent auction in the barn. Also for sale were hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, drinks and cotton candy, as well as a freewill offering at the ice cream wagon — 36 gallons were scooped.

“I was overwhelmed with the generosity of those giving to the silent auction and for those who bid well over the value,” Wierenga says.

Guests returned to their seats as students to seniors alike gathered their instruments to perform as the Community Mass Band. Every member of the audience stood facing the enormous flag while the “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

“This is by far the most successful year of the Hayfield we have ever experienced,” says Spencer White, Hastings band director. “The community was extremely generous in our silent auction and cash auction. And we sold close to 600 hamburgers and hotdogs. I am very thankful for Mr. Wierenga's persistence and insistence on having this event. He and his wife, Mary, and their whole team at Maple Knoll Farms put in so much work to make the event possible. They are truly special people!”

Cash donations were taken at the end, and in total, the event netted more than $12,000 for the Hastings band program.

“After starting it back up, we weren’t sure how many people would show up,” Wierenga says. “It was as large, if not the largest, event yet.”

It’s not a surprise Wierenga, who is in his second term on the school board, is also a church trustee and involved with several ag organizations. He was also named a 2023 Master Farmer by Michigan Farmer magazine. And while Lillian graduated high school in 2019, Wierenga remains committed to the program.

“Hastings is known for its quality bands and has won several awards; it’s important to support them,” he adds. “Our health willing, Mary and I plan on having it again next year.”

It seems to prove the logistics of any idea can be solved when enough people get behind it.

Editor’s note: Sometimes words are not enough. You must see it and hear it to really feel it. In addition, the National FFA Band has been led by Hastings band directors for more than 30 years. Scroll the photos and watch the video for more.

About the Author(s)

Jennifer Kiel

Jennifer Kiel

Editor, Michigan Farmer and Ohio Farmer

While Jennifer is not a farmer and did not grow up on a farm, "I think you'd be hard pressed to find someone with more appreciation for the people who grow our food and fiber, live the lifestyles and practice the morals that bind many farm families," she says.

Before taking over as editor of Michigan Farmer in 2003, she served three years as the manager of communications and development for the American Farmland Trust Central Great Lakes Regional Office in Michigan and as director of communications with Michigan Agri-Business Association. Previously, she was the communications manager at Michigan Farm Bureau's state headquarters. She also lists 10 years of experience at six different daily and weekly Michigan newspapers on her impressive resume.

Jennifer lives in St. Johns with her two daughters, Elizabeth, 19, and Emily 16.

See more from Jennifer Kiel
Recent Headlines
