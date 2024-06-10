How does a community band concert work in a hayfield?

It started with $16 fudge, when Louis Wierenga’s then-seventh grade daughter, Lillian, brought home a fundraising flyer for the band selling enormously priced fudge.

“I said I don’t need $16 fudge; I’m big enough,” Wierenga, 72, says with a smirk, while rubbing his belly. In the middle of the night, he came up with this idea of having the band play a concert in his hayfield with all the proceeds benefiting the band program rather than 40% of the fudge sales.

Despite the cold and breezy evening in rural Hastings, Mich., that first concert in June 2013 brought in about $1,000 with freewill offerings.

It led to six more years of annual performances, where they made enough money (more than $45,000) to buy new instruments and a trailer to haul them. They also brought some people to a farm for the first time. With the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, the concerts were suspended.

But on a gorgeous, warm, cloud-free evening May 30, the Hastings Hayfield Concert returned in a big way to a portion of Wierenga’s 960-acre Maple Knoll Farms.

“This event vividly shows how hundreds of Michigan farmers and farm couples reach out and get involved to make their communities better places,” says attendee George Hubka of Dowling, Mich. “Louie is a very modest person — it was great to see the crowd's applause for him.”

More than 600 people attended the event. The crowd nestled folding chairs into a field of alfalfa, forming a half circle around the band. A red barn draped with a gigantic American flag served as the backdrop for the three-hour event that started with the Thornapple Jazz Orchestra.

An intermission allowed guests to check out the John Deere sprayer parked nearby and to look through the array of products and services up for bids at the silent auction in the barn. Also for sale were hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, drinks and cotton candy, as well as a freewill offering at the ice cream wagon — 36 gallons were scooped.

“I was overwhelmed with the generosity of those giving to the silent auction and for those who bid well over the value,” Wierenga says.

Guests returned to their seats as students to seniors alike gathered their instruments to perform as the Community Mass Band. Every member of the audience stood facing the enormous flag while the “The Star-Spangled Banner” was played, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

“This is by far the most successful year of the Hayfield we have ever experienced,” says Spencer White, Hastings band director. “The community was extremely generous in our silent auction and cash auction. And we sold close to 600 hamburgers and hotdogs. I am very thankful for Mr. Wierenga's persistence and insistence on having this event. He and his wife, Mary, and their whole team at Maple Knoll Farms put in so much work to make the event possible. They are truly special people!”

Cash donations were taken at the end, and in total, the event netted more than $12,000 for the Hastings band program.

“After starting it back up, we weren’t sure how many people would show up,” Wierenga says. “It was as large, if not the largest, event yet.”

It’s not a surprise Wierenga, who is in his second term on the school board, is also a church trustee and involved with several ag organizations. He was also named a 2023 Master Farmer by Michigan Farmer magazine. And while Lillian graduated high school in 2019, Wierenga remains committed to the program.

“Hastings is known for its quality bands and has won several awards; it’s important to support them,” he adds. “Our health willing, Mary and I plan on having it again next year.”

It seems to prove the logistics of any idea can be solved when enough people get behind it.

Editor’s note: Sometimes words are not enough. You must see it and hear it to really feel it. In addition, the National FFA Band has been led by Hastings band directors for more than 30 years. Scroll the photos and watch the video for more.