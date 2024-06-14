Carhenge: A Nebraskan tribute to Stonehenge

It has been visited by celebrities, dignitaries and thousands of curiosity seekers. It is in the middle of a field and a bit off the beaten path.

But this world-renowned, yet quirky monument is not set in the English countryside. Instead, it is on the High Plains in Nebraska’s Panhandle, just north of Alliance along Highway 87.

We’re not talking about the Neolithic stone circle known as Stonehenge. We are talking about Nebraska’s answer to Stonehenge — Carhenge.

Carhenge is a replication of Stonehenge, except it consists of a circle of cars, half buried into the Panhandle soils, and perfectly replicating the earthworks and stones of Stonehenge.

Jim Reinders, who grew up around Alliance, lived in England and studied Stonehenge up close. In the summer of 1987, he realized his dream of replicating the famous monument with cars.

Thanks to some help from family and friends, Reinders built Carhenge as a memorial to his father on the farm where his father once lived. When Reinders’ father died in 1982, the family agreed to meet back five years later to build this significant memorial.

Family affair

It took about 35 family members, working through June 1987, to finish the memorial in time for a dedication held on summer solstice that same year. In all, 39 vehicles were placed in the “car circle,” about 96 feet in diameter.

Related:Meet ‘Archie’ at Morrill Hall

Additional car sculptures have been added over the years as a Car Art Reserve. All the cars in the original sculpture are painted gray, and the heel stone of the sculpture is a 1962 Cadillac. A visitor center was added in 2007, and the entire Carhenge and surrounding 10 acres were gifted by Reinders to a group known as Friends of Carhenge. In 2013, the attraction was gifted to the city of Alliance.

Reinders died in 2021, but the memorial to his father that he left garners 100,000 visitors from around the world each year. It is in many ways one of the quirkiest attractions, not only in Nebraska, but also in the U.S.

And it is significant that Reinders built this monument to his father on the High Plains near his hometown.

Learn more at carhenge.com.