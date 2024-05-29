Join the June 2024 Iowa Barn Tour

May 29, 2024
FROST BARN: Brothers Wayne and Jim Frost completed their barn restoration project in summer 2018. The barn near Waterloo was built in the 1870s and measures 88 feet by 40 feet by 40 feet, with a bank barn design. The barn has been in the owner’s family since 1946. An Amish construction crew toiled for seven weeks taking off the old wood, replacing damaged beans and supports, and applying all-new yellow pine siding shipped in from Oregon. With a couple of coats of red paint and tuckpointing of the 3-foot-thick limestone walls, the barn looked like new. Its original use was horses and milk cows. The barn now houses Suffolk sheep, which are fed from square hay bales stored in the haymow. This barn has received the Iowa Barn Foundation’s Award of Distinction. (Photos courtesy of the Iowa Barn Foundation) Address and directions: Frost Barn, 1745 E. Eagle Road, Waterloo (Black Hawk County). From La Porte City, take U.S. 218 (La Porte Road) north, then turn left (west) onto East Eagle Road.Photos courtesy of the Iowa Barn Foundation
Ready for a weekend of Iowa barnstorming? The Iowa Barn Foundation’s Spring 2024 Tour of historic barns is the weekend of June 22 and 23. This free tour will be held in Blackhawk and Tama counties, near Waterloo, in the northeastern part of the state. Details on the 11 featured barns and their locations are included in this slideshow. For more information about the tour, visit the IBF website, iowabarnfoundation.org/barn-tours.
Swoboda is an editor emeritus of Wallaces Farmer and a member of the Iowa Barn Foundation.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
50°FSunny
Day 69º
Night 0º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
Will dicamba be usable in 2025?May 28, 2024|4 Min Read
Are any big rallies in the corn picture?May 27, 2024|5 Min Read
FP Next: How to get paid for carbon on your farmMay 28, 2024|42 Min Listen
Farm Progress America, May 29, 2024May 29, 2024
Edible Ore. plant dates back 3,500 yearsMay 29, 2024|4 Min Read
Public invited to see prescribed fire trainingMay 29, 2024|2 Min Read
It’s strawberry season in IllinoisMay 29, 2024|3 Min Read