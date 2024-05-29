Join the June 2024 Iowa Barn Tour

Ready for a weekend of Iowa barnstorming? The Iowa Barn Foundation’s Spring 2024 Tour of historic barns is the weekend of June 22 and 23. This free tour will be held in Blackhawk and Tama counties, near Waterloo, in the northeastern part of the state. Details on the 11 featured barns and their locations are included in this slideshow. For more information about the tour, visit the IBF website, iowabarnfoundation.org/barn-tours.

Swoboda is an editor emeritus of Wallaces Farmer and a member of the Iowa Barn Foundation.