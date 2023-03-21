Nebraska Farmer Logo

Faces of farmers

On National Ag Day 2023, we honor these and all hardworking Nebraska producers and agriculturists.

Curt Arens

March 21, 2023

7 Slides
Wayne Rasmussen standing in field

Photo by Curt Arens

On National Ag Day, Nebraska Farmer is celebrating the faces of farmers, ranchers and agriculturists who we have met, interviewed and written about over the past several months.

The majority of those featured in our gallery today have been in the news for our publication over the past 12 months or so. We acknowledge that this is just a small sampling of producers who are operating the 44,800 farms and ranches across the state.

Ag is crucial to Nebraska. That’s no secret to farmers, but it may not be as common knowledge as it should be to other people. Farmers these days — to get their message out to consumers about their efforts toward conservation, environmental stewardship, animal husbandry, and tender-loving care offered for the land, livestock, crops and natural resources — are told to “put a face with the food” for consumers.

That is good advice, but most farmers aren’t good at promoting themselves. That’s not why they signed up. They are good at producing food, fuel and fiber for the world. And Nebraska producers are as good at that as any other producers on Earth.

On this day, we honor our farmers and ranchers for all they do, 24/7, 365 days a year — through rain, sleet, floods and snow — to feed our growing world. Thank you.

About the Author(s)

Curt Arens

Curt Arens

Editor, Nebraska Farmer

Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska’s farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.

His real full-time career, however, during that same period was farming his family’s fourth generation land in northeast Nebraska. He also operated his Christmas tree farm and grew black oil sunflowers for wild birdseed. Curt continues to raise corn, soybeans and alfalfa and runs a cow-calf herd.

Curt and his wife Donna have four children, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and Benjamin. They are active in their church and St. Rose School in Crofton, where Donna teaches and their children attend classes.

Previously, the 1986 University of Nebraska animal science graduate wrote a weekly rural life column, developed a farm radio program and wrote books about farm direct marketing and farmers markets. He received media honors from the Nebraska Forest Service, Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farm Association.

He wrote about the spiritual side of farming in his 2008 book, “Down to Earth: Celebrating a Blessed Life on the Land,” garnering a Catholic Press Association award.

See more from Curt Arens
