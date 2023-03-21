On National Ag Day, Nebraska Farmer is celebrating the faces of farmers, ranchers and agriculturists who we have met, interviewed and written about over the past several months.

The majority of those featured in our gallery today have been in the news for our publication over the past 12 months or so. We acknowledge that this is just a small sampling of producers who are operating the 44,800 farms and ranches across the state.

Ag is crucial to Nebraska. That’s no secret to farmers, but it may not be as common knowledge as it should be to other people. Farmers these days — to get their message out to consumers about their efforts toward conservation, environmental stewardship, animal husbandry, and tender-loving care offered for the land, livestock, crops and natural resources — are told to “put a face with the food” for consumers.

That is good advice, but most farmers aren’t good at promoting themselves. That’s not why they signed up. They are good at producing food, fuel and fiber for the world. And Nebraska producers are as good at that as any other producers on Earth.

On this day, we honor our farmers and ranchers for all they do, 24/7, 365 days a year — through rain, sleet, floods and snow — to feed our growing world. Thank you.