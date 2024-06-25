Webinar series aimed at protecting farms, rural communities

June 25, 2024
Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals will be hosting a summer series of lunch-and-learn webinars featuring new and innovative solutions, research, and information on the latest technology and strategies to protect farms and rural communities.
Participants will receive one hour of workers’ compensation training for each session they attend, which may be counted toward the annual Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program employer two-hour training requirement.
Registration is required for each virtual session, which runs from noon to 1 p.m. EST. To register, visit ofb.ag/yapwebinars. The schedule is as follows:
Friday, July 19, Innovations in Ag Risk Prediction. Join Vicente Rico, senior consultant of product development with Nationwide Agribusiness, as he shares innovative ag tech solutions, which can assist farms and ag operations in staying a step ahead of losses and avoiding downtime.
Wednesday, July 31, Innovations in Ag Risk Prevention. Rico returns to provide innovative ag tech solutions, which can assist farms and ag operations to prevent losses and keep operations running smoothly.
Wednesday, Aug. 14, Agtech Innovation Hub. Join Nationwide Agribusiness’ Bethany Rowles to find out about research being conducted through a unique partnership with Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio State University and Nationwide. The AgTech Innovation Hub aims to encourage the development of new solutions to help the agricultural ecosystem, while better understanding, managing and mitigating climate risk.
Friday, Aug. 30, ATV/UTV Rider Safety. Engage with an innovative outreach campaign intended to reduce the number of accidents on ATVs and UTVs with Emily Atwood, manager of risk management consulting with Nationwide Agribusiness.
The Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals program provides leadership development and professional growth opportunities for Farm Bureau members ages 18-35.
In addition to this summer series, the program hosts the Winter Leadership Experience; a Washington, D.C., leadership experience; and conducts the Outstanding Young Farmer, Excellence in Agriculture and Discussion Meet contests.
Learn more about the program at experienceyap.com.
Source: OFB
Read more about:Farm Safety
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
80°FPartly Sunny
Day 88º
Night 0º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
Weekly Grain Movement: Corn extends commanding year-over-year leadJune 24, 2024|2 Min Read
Yes, Palmer amaranth lurks in IowaJune 24, 2024|3 Min Read
China lifts ban on Australian beef: Is there cause for concern in the U.S.?June 24, 2024|2 Min Read
FP Next: What you need to know about carbon programsJune 25, 2024|18 Min Listen
Tree nut markets expected to improveJune 25, 2024|5 Min Read
2024 Iowa Women in Agriculture Conference set for Aug. 1June 25, 2024|4 Min Read
Troy and Lisa Furrer embrace learning on their farmJune 25, 2024|7 Min Read