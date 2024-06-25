Ohio Farmer

Webinar series aimed at protecting farms, rural communities

Participants receive one hour of workers’ compensation training for each session.

June 25, 2024

People riding on ATV's through mud
ATV SAFETY: One of the sessions is devoted to reducing the number of accidents on ATVs and UTVs. suriya silsaksom/Getty Images

Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals will be hosting a summer series of lunch-and-learn webinars featuring new and innovative solutions, research, and information on the latest technology and strategies to protect farms and rural communities.

Participants will receive one hour of workers’ compensation training for each session they attend, which may be counted toward the annual Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program employer two-hour training requirement.

Registration is required for each virtual session, which runs from noon to 1 p.m. EST. To register, visit ofb.ag/yapwebinars. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 19, Innovations in Ag Risk PredictionJoin Vicente Rico, senior consultant of product development with Nationwide Agribusiness, as he shares innovative ag tech solutions, which can assist farms and ag operations in staying a step ahead of losses and avoiding downtime.

Wednesday, July 31, Innovations in Ag Risk Prevention. Rico returns to provide innovative ag tech solutions, which can assist farms and ag operations to prevent losses and keep operations running smoothly.

Wednesday, Aug. 14,  Agtech Innovation Hub. Join Nationwide Agribusiness’ Bethany Rowles to find out about research being conducted through a unique partnership with Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio State University and Nationwide. The AgTech Innovation Hub aims to encourage the development of new solutions to help the agricultural ecosystem, while better understanding, managing and mitigating climate risk.

Friday, Aug. 30, ATV/UTV Rider Safety. Engage with an innovative outreach campaign intended to reduce the number of accidents on ATVs and UTVs with Emily Atwood, manager of risk management consulting with Nationwide Agribusiness.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals program provides leadership development and professional growth opportunities for Farm Bureau members ages 18-35.

In addition to this summer series, the program hosts the Winter Leadership Experience; a Washington, D.C., leadership experience; and conducts the Outstanding Young Farmer, Excellence in Agriculture and Discussion Meet contests.

Learn more about the program at experienceyap.com.

Source: OFB

