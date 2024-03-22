American Agriculturist Logo

Northeast Roundup: A March 27 webinar will cover tips on how to effectively manage manure.

March 22, 2024

3 Min Read
A tractor injecting liquid manure in a field
INJECTION COST SHARE: Farmers in Maryland may get up to $45 per acre for costs associated with injecting liquid manure. Tofotografie/Getty Images

The Maryland Department of Agriculture reminds producers that they may apply for cost-share funding to help cover the cost of transporting manure to fields with acceptable soil phosphorus levels.

Grants are also available to offset the cost of injecting liquid manure to prevent nutrient runoff and reduce odors. 

Program highlights include: 

  • Transporting poultry manure to fields with acceptable soil phosphorus levels or alternative-use projects that can safely utilize the product: Farmers can get up to $28 per ton. 

  • Cost-share grants are available to transport dairy and livestock manure to qualifying fields, covering up to 87.5% of eligible costs. 

  • FastTrack and standard transport options are available for both poultry and dairy or livestock manure. 

  • Poultry manure is not available for this option because of its low moisture content.  

FastTrack (haul now, apply later) applications for poultry and dairy or livestock manure are available for download at mda.maryland.gov. Producers who do not qualify for FastTrack can contact their local soil conservation district to apply for standard grants, which require preapproval before manure is transported or injected. 

Producers who are planning to transport dairy or livestock manure this spring and summer should be aware that all projects must be completed by Sept. 9. Claims for payment should be submitted to the department’s Conservation Grants Office by Oct. 9.

The department’s Conservation Grants Program administers manure transport and injection grants. To apply for these grants, farmers must be in good standing with the program and in compliance with Maryland’s nutrient management regulations. 

To find manure, download the LTTR app or contact a poultry manure broker. For more information, contact the Manure Management Program at 410-841-5864.

Manure management webinar

An upcoming four-hour webinar by Penn State Extension will provide insights and tips on how to effectively manage manure.

The March 27 event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will begin with a discussion on manure management regulations, featuring experts from the state Department of Environmental Protection and State Conservation Center to assist with questions.

There will then be talks on evaluating manure and getting the most out of it while paying attention to phosphorus and nitrogen. Webinar attendees will also learn how to calculate the required amount of manure based on nutrient content and soil testing. The session will conclude with guidance on spreader calibration and proper manure handling techniques.

Here's the webinar presentation schedule:

10:05 to 10:45 a.m. “Manure regulations overview,” featuring Robb Meinen, assistant research and professor at Penn State, and Jen Weld, director of PAOneStop

10:45 to 11:30 a.m. “Getting the most from your manure,” featuring Charlie White, assistant professor and Extension specialist of soil fertility and nutrient management

Noon. An update from Center for Agricultural Conservation Assistance Training, featuring Genevieve Christ, Extension educator, Penn State

12:15 to 1 p.m. “Managing phosphorus and nitrogen,” featuring Robb Meinen, Penn State

1 to 1:30 p.m. “Calculating manure rates,” featuring Sarah Frame, Extension educator, Penn State

1:40 to 2:10 p.m. “Spreader calibration,” featuring Meinen

2:10 to 2:30 p.m. “Manure handling,” featuring Leon Ressler, Extension educator, Penn State

The webinar offers 3.5 PDA Nutrient Management and Manure Hauler Broker credits to participants who attend. The cost is $10. 

Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

40°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 46º

Night 27º

11.51 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, March 21, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 21, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 21, 2024

Mar 21, 2024

Farm Progress America, March 20, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, March 20, 2024
Farm Progress America, March 20, 2024

Mar 20, 2024

FP Next podcast
Farm Life
FP Next: What we learned at Commodity Classic
FP Next: What we learned at Commodity Classic

Mar 19, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE