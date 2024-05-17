Farm Futures logo

Strong grain demand fuels aggressive Iowa land prices

Best Places to Farm: Iowa is the perfect spot to grow corn, but it doesn’t lead the country in return on farm assets.

Pam Caraway, Farm Futures executive editor

May 17, 2024

Three men talking with barn in background
BUILDING SUCCESS: Work smart, says Kelvin Leibold (left), retired Iowa State University Extension farm management specialist, as he talks economics with Stockdale Farms’ Mike Hess and Mark Guy. “Working hard doesn’t create success,” Leibold says. Pam Caraway

Editor's note: Farm Futures’ exclusive Best Places to Farm report ranks the financial performance of 3,056 counties. By analyzing proprietary data and the recently released results from USDA’s 2022 Census of Agriculture, Farm Futures averaged weighted ranks of the ratios on return on assets, profit margins and asset turnover for each county. How does your county rank? Visit the interactive map to check the ranking of 3,056 counties and browse other stats.

Gathered in the farm office, the leaders of Stockdale Farms in Franklin County, Iowa, look similar to those news scenes of the state’s residents caucusing — a couple generations of Iowans leading the nation.

For corn production, Iowa does. And these farmers contribute to that. But they are gathered to talk about Farm Futures’ study Best Places to Farm.

“I’m not surprised to be in the Top 500. In terms of good places to farm, I’d put us in the top 10,” Mark Guy says.

Guy with wife Linda partners with Mike Hess and Linda’s parents, Steve and Virginia Stockdale. They laugh easily as they talk about current farm economics and the future for their county of Franklin.

The group is surprised that measured by a profit-tracking performance metric — the barometer that Farm Futures uses to rank 3,056 counties in the country — Franklin County is No. 445. The Iowa county with the highest ranking is Lyon at No. 342.

Franklin County, Iowa, Best Places to Farm statistics presented in a table

At first, they all wondered, “How can that be?”

But these farmers and their Iowa State Extension adviser believe they know: It’s land prices. And they know what fuels it:

  • a thriving livestock industry

  • local processors including ethanol plants and soybean crushers, which help bolster basis for corn and soybeans

  • wind farms, a new entrant

As for wind farms, some operations are paid $8,000 a year per turbine.

“The wind industry is one more driver of income in this county,” Guy says, although Stockdale Farms is not interested in such a venture.

Stable fertilizer prices

For Stockdale Farms, the better investment is the hog buildings on their property. Like many of their neighbors, they lease out buildings and use the hog manure to fertilize their fields. That manure helps stabilize an inconsistent input cost.

“If the buildings are income-neutral, that’s good enough for us,” Guy says. “The fertilizer end of it is a bigger deal for us.”

Stabilizing a major input cost along with a significant improvement in grain basis is highly valuable to farmers on this island between the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, points out Kelvin Leibold, who recently retired as a farm management specialist at Iowa State University Extension.

End users — ethanol plants, soybean crushers and feed mills scattered throughout the area — create a stronger basis, the inland equivalent of a tropical breeze.

“Competition for the grain is what makes this a good place to farm,” Guy says.

2022, 2017 and 2012 Best Places to Farm maps

Ag census data from 2012 and 2017 show how financial performance migrated across the U.S. Record grain prices in 2012 helped profits surge across the Corn Belt and Prairies, but weather and rising surpluses punished 2017 crop incomes. Poultry saved the day for the Southeast in 2022.

Pam Caraway

Pam Caraway

Farm Futures executive editor

Pam Caraway became executive editor of Farm Futures in 2024. She has amassed a career in ag communications, including leadership roles in editorial, marketing and public relations. No stranger to the Farm Progress editorial team, she has served as editor of former publications Florida Farmer and Southern Farmer, and as a senior staff writer at Delta Farm Press.

She started her writing career at Northwest Florida Daily News in Fort Walton Beach. She also worked on agrochemical accounts at agencies Bader Rutter and Rhea + Kaiser.

Caraway says working as an ag communications professional is the closest she can get to farming – and still earn a paycheck. She’s been rewarded for that passion and drive with multiple writing and marketing awards, most notably: master writer from the Agricultural Communicators Network, a Plant Pathology Journalism Award from the American Phytopathological Society, and the Reuben Brigham Award from the Association for Communication Excellence.

