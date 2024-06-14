Southeast farmland value continues to climb

Corn Belt farmland prices remain strong, but Southeast farmland values are running at a stout pace, too.

In a recent Southern Ag Today article, Kevin Kim, an economist with the Mississippi State University Extension, broke down farmland trends across the country, including the Southeast.

“In the last couple of years, despite interest rate hikes that have increased the cost of funding for farmland purchases, the demand for agricultural land and farm profitability have remained strong. Strong demand, coupled with a limited supply of agricultural land, average agricultural land prices soared by 7.7% in 2023, according to the USDA,” he said.

Citing USDA numbers, Kim said farmland value is the largest part of a farmer’s net worth, accounting for 80% of the average farm balance sheet. “Therefore, monitoring farmland value per acre is crucial, as it affects farmers’ and ranchers’ ability to secure additional funding from lending institutions, given that these lands are used as collateral.”

Some Corn Belt states have experienced 30% to 40% increases in farmland value over the past few years, he said.

According to the USDA, since 2021, cropland prices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have increased by 20%. Prices in Texas and Oklahoma have increased 22%.

Between 2014 and 2023, the Southern Plains states experienced a 50% increase in cropland value, the highest increase in the country. But Southeast and Delta states each saw a 40% increase. Cropland values in the Corn Belt states increased by 18% during the same period.

“For 2024, it is generally expected that farm profitability will decrease, especially for crop producers, adding downward pressure on cropland values along with high farmland loan interest rates. However, due to the limited supply of farmland and strong demand for agricultural land, it is expected that farmland values will remain steady or experience a slight increase,” he said.

Checkout more at Southern Ag Today.