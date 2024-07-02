Research highlighted at Nebraska field day event

The University of Nebraska South Central Agricultural Lab near Harvard will be hosting a field day Aug. 8.

The event focuses on research projects related to weed management, plant pathology, irrigation, nitrogen management and field pests. Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. and will be followed by presentations and tours.

For purposes of planning for lunch, participants are asked to register at nuramp.nebraska.edu or call 402-762-3536.

Discovery Days

The last in a summer series of University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus Discovery Days is scheduled for Aug. 10 on the East Campus Mall.

These family events provide an opportunity for community members to visit campus and learn about the research, teaching and Extension work being conducted at UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, providing science and ag literacy activities for youth.

Along with the learning opportunities, there are food trucks, live music and a variety of vendors selling fresh flowers, coffee, baked goods and handmade crafts.

The UNL Rodeo Club will assist youth in practicing their roping skills. The 2024 Bugfest, hosted by the entomology department, will coincide with the event Aug. 10.

Learn more at discoverydays.unl.edu.

Gudmundsen open house

The UNL Gudmundsen Sandhills Lab near Whitman will host its 25th annual open house Aug. 21. This annual event offers the public a close-up look at the cutting-edge research being conducted at GSL.

Located in the heart of the Sandhills in Grant, Hooker and Cherry counties, the former Rafter C Ranch was gifted to UNL Foundation in 1978 by Elmer “Pete” and Abbie Gudmundsen. Research at the site includes livestock, range, soil, veterinary, economics, entomology, geology, hydrology, forestry and wildlife.

The Waggonhammer Education Center, completed on-site in 2005, is the main venue at the lab, along with a cattle demonstration building added in 2008.

Learn more at extension.unl.edu.

Panhandle ag research and tech tour

The UNL Panhandle agriculture research and technology tour is set for Aug. 22 at the Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff.

The annual tour includes research and plot tours, discussing the projects being conducted at the site on High Plains crops such as sunflowers, sugarbeets, pulse crops, potatoes, dry edible beans, pearl millet and wheat, among others.

Learn more at preec.unl.edu