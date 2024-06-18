Ohio State’s AgOne program accepting applications

For anyone wanting to level up their ag leadership, Ohio State’s Leadership Center is accepting applications for AgOne, a yearlong program for leaders wanting to have a meaningful impact on the industry. Applications and nomination letters are due July 12.

Throughout the year, participants will complete skill and behavior assessments, attend one-on-one coaching sessions to create a road map of learning and leadership, attend in-person and virtual workshops, participate in group discussions around leadership case studies, examine videos and articles from cutting-edge leadership experts, and expand personal networks to surface new opportunities.

More information, including the application, can be found at agone.osu.edu or by contacting Jenny Cox, program director of AgOne, at [email protected].

Junior fairs seeking food donations

It’s time to stock the trailer again in Ohio. Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st are bringing the fourth annual Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer initiative to junior fairs statewide. The friendly competition seeks to raise donations for local food banks.

With more than a million people across Ohio facing food insecurity, Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer helps inspire and incentivize local youth to address the hunger gap. In 2023, there was overwhelming participation, with 64 county fairs competing and supporting 68 food banks across Ohio.

Together, these efforts resulted in a donation of 228,000 pounds of food, a nearly 35% increase from 2022.

All participating junior fairs receive a $500 prize. At the end of the fair, the total weight of all donations will be calculated. First-, second- and third-place winners will receive additional prize money.

In past years, junior fairs used the prizes to attend statewide conferences, invest in new technologies, and in some cases, donate more nonperishable items to the food banks.

FOOD BANK SUPPORT: On behalf of Ohio’s pig farmers, Dave Shoup (second from left), past president of the Ohio Pork Council, and his wife, Alona (left), producers from Orrville, Ohio, presented a check for $3,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to buy pork for distribution throughout the organization’s six-county area. (Courtesy of OPC)

Pig farmers donate to Cleveland food bank

The Ohio Pork Council is providing the Greater Cleveland Food Bank with $3,000 to buy sustainably raised and nutrient-rich pork protein to ease food insecurity in northeast Ohio, where 1 in 7 people is food insecure.

More than 400,000 people and nearly 52 million pounds of food were served in 2023, covering Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Richland counties, according to OPC. Of these people, 100,000 had turned to the food bank seeking help for the first time.

In addition to providing food to these six counties in the northeast Ohio area, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is also helping people sign up for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and other resources to supplement their dietary and living needs.

Farm Bureau Foundation awards scholarships

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded more than $57,000 in scholarships to students across the state. Annually, the foundation recognizes Ohio students for their academic effort, community engagement and career interests that link agriculture to community service, education or scientific research.

The scholarship and recipients include:

Bill and Helen Swank Scholarship. Abigail Garland of Butler County and Sarah Hoak of Richland County.

Bruce and Carlene Patterson Agricultural Scholarship. Claire Phillip of Portage County; Halle Morehead of Portage County; and Harrison Blay of Portage County.

Cindy Hollingshead Scholarship. Haven Hileman of Scioto County and Carrie Rhoades of Darke County.

Darwin Bryan Scholarship. Carrie Rhoades of Darke County; Gavin Eastep of Fairfield County; Marissa Shook of Darke County; and Sarah Hoak of Richland County.

Dr. David A. Benfield Scholarship. Natalie Osswald of Preble County.

Jack Fisher Scholarship. Adeline Kendle of Tuscarawas County; Darla Dorman of Licking County; Emma Core of Allen County; Emma Sutherly of Miami County; Erica Patterson of Preble County; Gracie Sprague of Ottawa County; Haven Hileman of Scioto County; Marissa Shook of Darke County; Ryan Culp of Logan County; and Sarah Hoak of Richland County.

Joseph Kelly Memorial Scholarship. Molly Cordonnier of Lorain County; Garrett Schlechter of Lorain County; and Jillian Stannard of Lorain County.

Kenny Walter Scholarship Fund. Adeline Kendle of Tuscarawas County and Garrett Houin of Holmes County.

Lou Ann Putnam Harrold Memorial Scholarship Fund for Hardin County. Jack Baumgartner of Hardin County.

Mularcik Welding Scholarship for Summit County. Nicholas McDuffie of Summit County.

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholar Award. David Greene of Seneca County; Haven Hileman of Scioto County; Lily Wolf of Butler County; and Sarah Hoak of Richland County.

The Ohio Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association Scholarship. Harrison Blay of Portage County and Lily Swigert of Butler County.

Richard and Carole Cocks Scholarship. Delaney Moore of Fairfield County and Jacob Lansing of Clinton County

Yvonne Lesicko Memorial Scholarship. Carrie Rhoades of Darke County; Haven Hileman of Scioto County; and Julianne Headings of Madison County

Learn more by visiting ofbf.org/foundation.