by Mitch Galloway

Calling the move a “transitional refresh,” Michigan FFA’s fundraising arm said it will hire a new executive director who will “drive better opportunities for industry and individual gift-giving partnerships, resulting in stronger funding efforts to fulfill the mission of the organization.”

Founded in 1984, the former Michigan FFA Foundation served as the fund-generating source for FFA and operated without an executive director. Its partners included the Michigan Farm Bureau and Michigan State University, which oversaw fundraising, management and other activities.

Since 2006, the Michigan FFA Foundation called MSU home. The two will maintain their partnership through coordinated fundraising and endowment fund management.

“The College of Agriculture and Natural Resources provides a pipeline into agricultural careers for Michigan’s FFA youth, and we’re proud to claim thousands of former FFA members as our alumni,” said Kelly Millenbah, dean of MSU’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“We will continue to participate in close, collaborative relationships with FFA leadership and the Michigan FFA Foundation in its refreshed form.”

Michigan FFA Foundation oversees $7 million in assets and raises more than $400,000 annually. The new foundation started in March as a legal state entity. It’s finalizing 501(c)(3) status with the IRS.

“As a former FFA member myself, I owe my personal success to the leadership skills learned, and friends made, through this organization,” Chairman Charles Scovill said in a statement. “This is why I personally donate to the foundation, along with giving my time as a board member. I am excited to see the foundation undergo this refresh and believe selecting a new executive director with a focus on, and true passion for, FFA and our ag industry will be key to future success.”

According to a statement, the foundation’s purpose is to affect youth leadership development in Michigan as it relates to FFA and agriscience education initiatives, including developing leadership, career success and self-esteem.

The Michigan FFA Foundation board of directors' executive officers include Scovill (Syngenta), Treasurer Brad Morrill (Crystal Flash) and Secretary Erin Koglin (Michigan Agricultural Commodities).

To learn more about the executive director role and how to apply, email [email protected].

The foundation seeks someone committed and passionate about Michigan FFA and agriscience education.

Galloway writes for Michigan Farm Bureau.