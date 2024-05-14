Kansas Farmer Logo

Kansas land sales were variable through April and May

Kansas Land Sales: Remember, the 2024 Kansas Non-Irrigated Farm Lease Survey is open.

Jennifer M. Latzke, Editor

May 14, 2024

4 Min Read
land values map
LAND SALES: Kansas land sales were variable through the spring. (graphic by Lisa Lynd)Graphic by Lisa Lynd

Kansas State University’s Land Use Survey Office reminds farmers that the 2024 Kansas Non-Irrigated Farm Lease Survey is open. The survey gathers voluntary information on lease arrangements and trends to help Kansas farmland owners and operators make informed decisions.

The survey is voluntary, and responses are confidential. The survey will be open until June 30. The survey can be accessed at: tinyurl.com/dryland24, or kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_ey2eoPoNNe935Z4. Direct any questions to Leah Tsoodle, director of the Land Use Survey Office, at 785-532-1517 or [email protected].

Kansas land sales were variable throughout the state in April and May. Some rather large farms sold at auction.

Finney and Haskell counties. On May 7, 3,260 acres of irrigated, dryland and grass in southern Finney County and northern Haskell County was sold at auction in 17 lots. The irrigated land included late-model sprinklers with good motors on natural gas, and excellent water. Tracts 9 and 10 topped the auction. Tract 9 included two large newer buildings to start a farm and shop and sold for $820,000. Tract 10 consisted of insulated cattle working facility with equipment, and a small growing lot on 10 acres, with access to U.S. Highway 83, and it sold for $240,000.

The other land sold in the following lots: Tract 1, 160 acres, irrigated circle, $6,900 per acre; Tract 2, 157 acres, irrigated circle, $7,000 per acre; Tract 3, 160 acres, irrigated circle, $5,100 per acre; Tract 4, 320 acres, 2 irrigated circles, $5,700 per acre; Tract 5, 320 acres, two irrigated circles, $4,500 per acre; Tract 6, 154 acres, irrigated circle, $4,700 per acre; Tract 7, 160 acres, dryland, $1,900 per acre; Tract 8, 300 acres, two irrigated circles, $5,200 per acre; Tract 11, 160 acres, irrigated circle, $5,600 per acre; Tract 12, 310 acres, two irrigated circles, $4,000 per acre; Tract 13, 400 acres, two irrigated circles in Haskell County and 80 acres of dryland in Finney County, $3,300 per acre; Tract 14, 160 acres, dryland,$2,600 per acre; Tract 15, 160 acres, dryland, $1,200 per acre; Tract 16, 160 acres dryland, $900 per acre; Tract 17, 160 acres grass, $1,400 per acre.

Let it Ride LLC, D. Lightner Farms Inc. and Lightner Joint Venture were the sellers. The sale was handled by Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, Kan.

Decatur County. Two adjoining quarters of dryland, northwest of Jennings, in Decatur County sold at auction April 30. Tract 1 was 160 acres with wheat and corn base and sold for $3,400 per acre. Tract 2 was 160 acres planted to wheat, and it sold for $3,200 per acre. The sellers were Tom and Clara Vacura. The sale was handled by Farm & Ranch Realty Inc.

Brown County. A tract of 79.6 acres of Brown County dryland 4 miles east of Everest, sold at auction April 2 for $12,814 per acre. Craig H. Larson Trust was the seller. Midwest Land and Home, Washington, Kan., handled the sale.

Marshall County. A tract of 79.6 acres of Marshall County dryland 3.5 miles northeast of Marysville, sold at auction April 4 for $8,040 per acre. The Loyola Schell Heirs were the sellers. Midwest Land and Home, Washington, Kan., handled the sale.

Marshall County. At a separate auction, April 11, a tract of about 84 acres of dryland and 74 acres of pasture and waterways sold at auction for $5,200 per acre. The tract was 2 miles northeast of Bremen. The seller was the Boettcher family. Midwest Land and Home, Washington, Kan., handled the sale.

Jackson County. At an April 25 auction, 160 acres of Jackson County hunting ground were sold, there is a mix of 63 acres of brome grass hay and the remainder in hardwoods and cedars. Ten miles southeast of Holton, it sold for $4,000 per acre. The sellers were Daniel and Noel Strawn. Midwest Land and Home, Washington, Kan., handled the sale.

Logan and Thomas counties. Two quarters of open dryland in Logan and Thomas counties sold at auction April 3. Tract 1, in Thomas County northeast of Monument, was 160 acres with a wheat and corn base, and sold for $3,250 per acre. Tract 2, in Logan County south of Oakley, with wheat, corn, and sorghum base, sold for $2,700 per acre. The sellers were Charles Kenton, the estate of Sheryl Denny Kenton and Emilie Epard. The sale was handled by Farm & Ranch Realty Inc., Colby, Kan.

Harvey County. About 364 acres of dryland in southern Harvey County, south of Halstead, was sold at auction Nov. 3. The three tracts were close to terminal grain markets. Tract 1 was 151.5 acres and sold for $3,500 per acre. Tract 2 was 136 acres, with a forever lease and easement to the city of Wichita for two water wells and pipelines, both in 5-acre-square tracts. It sold for $3,300 per acre. Tract 3 was 76 acres and sold for $3,400 per acre. Rob Krehbiel Farms Inc. was the seller. Farmers National Co. handled the sale.

To include a land auction or land sale in this monthly report, please email [email protected], or call 620-253-5497.

About the Author(s)

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

See more from Jennifer M. Latzke
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

54°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 64º

Night 54º

9.59 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, May 14, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, May 14, 2024
Farm Progress America, May 14, 2024

May 14, 2024

FP Next podcast
Farm Life
FP Next: A farm dog is a farmer’s best friend
FP Next: A farm dog is a farmer’s best friend

May 14, 2024

Farm Progress America, May 13, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, May 13, 2024
Farm Progress America, May 13, 2024

May 13, 2024

Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE