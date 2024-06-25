Kansas Farmer Logo

Kansas Beef Council’s 2023 work in review

The Kansas Beef Council 2023 annual report shows highlights of its promotional work.

Jennifer M. Latzke, Editor

June 25, 2024

man making burger patties
HERE’S THE BEEF: For 50 years the Kansas Beef Council has promoted beef and increases demand for Kansas beef products.Drbouz /Getty images

Fifty years ago, the Kansas Livestock Association formed the volunteer-led Kansas Beef Council to promote beef and increase demand for beef.

In 2023, the KBC continues this goal, through advertising, retail promotions, research, nutrition education, producer resources and more. According to KBC, its ads were seen more than 35 million times in 2023. Its website, kansasbeef.org, generated more than 1 million views in 2023. Its videos have generated more than 5 million views across social channels and over ConnectedTV, which places ads on streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, YouTube T and more.

Among the highlights of its work in 2023 were:

E-commerce advertising. The KBC partnered with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, to place targeted ads on popular grocery stores’ e-commerce websites using its “Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner.” tagline. According to KBC, this puts beef’s message right in front of specific audiences of consumers who may have purchased beef in the past, but haven’t in the past month, or those who don’t regularly reach for beef products on a normal night.

According to the KBC, at the national scale, these ads created about $18 million in incremental sales — of which 16% were from new buyers, or those customers who hadn’t bought beef in the past year.

At the state level, the ads created a 21.8% sales lift, according to KBC, which led to an overall $114 return on ad spending, or the comparison of how much money was made versus how much was spent on the advertising.

Targeting sports fans. Cattle producers know that lean beef is an ideal protein source for competitive athletes and the fans who cheer them on; visit sports nutrition game plan.

In 2023, KBC expanded its message targeting to sports fans through the Tailgater of the Game promotion at K-State football games. Any tailgate crew that was using beef in its gameday menu was eligible to win the weekly honor and be spotlighted during the game on the jumbo screens. Weekly winners won grilling gear and a gift card, and were entered to win the grand prize of box seats at the last home game of the year.

KBC also partnered with Wildcat NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) and the K-State Offensive Linemen to release hats and apparel promoting their nickname “The K-State Beef” at the start of the 2023 football season. Net proceeds of the sales went to the Wildcat NIL, which then passed those along to the linemen. Additionally, for each “The K-State Beef” item sold, 1 pound of ground beef was donated to a local food bank. The K-State groups say ground beef is not only a high-quality protein, but it’s also easy to cook and nutritionally dense. More than 6,000 servings of beef were donated through the promotion to local food shelters, KBC reports.

Of course, there’s no bigger sporting audience than for the Super Bowl. And with the Kansas City Chiefs hailing from the barbecue capital, what better forum to promote beef? KBC placed ads on KWCH, the Wichita CBS affiliate website, and during its on-air broadcasts up to the game. On Feb. 12, KWCH featured a KBC takeover, and was covered in ads that directed viewers to the kansasbeef.org page for tailgate and party beef dishes.

The on-air ads received more than 1 million views in the south-central Kansas area, and the website banner ads were views about 160,000 times, KBC reports.

Consumer insights. Producers need to be aware of who’s buying their beef, and KBC’s quarterly consumer-focused dashboard report for the state of Kansas and the Kansas City metro-area does just that.

The dashboards found that Kansans eat more beef than the national average and overall have a positive attitude towards beef. About 81% of Kansans eat beef once a week, and aren’t changing that pattern any time soon, and 79% of Kansas families choose beef as their protein. The dashboards also show that 60% of Kansans actively use grocery shopping apps, with ground beef the most commonly purchased beef cut online, and steak the second-most popular.

Learn more at kansasbeef.org.

About the Author(s)

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

See more from Jennifer M. Latzke
