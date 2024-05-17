Farm Futures logo

Is your county the Best Place to Farm?

Best Places to Farm: Farm Futures ranks 3,000-plus counties on financial performance, based on the recent U.S. Ag Census and proprietary data.

Bryce Knorr, Pam Caraway

May 17, 2024

2012, 2017 and 2022 Best Places to Farm maps
AG EVOLVES: Ag census data from 2012 and 2017 show how financial performance migrated across the U.S. Record grain prices in 2012 helped profits surge across the Corn Belt and Prairies, but weather and rising surpluses punished 2017 crop incomes. Poultry saved the day for the Southeast in 2022.

Editor's note: Farm Futures’ exclusive Best Places to Farm report ranks the financial performance of 3,056 counties. By analyzing proprietary data and the recently released results from USDA’s 2022 Census of Agriculture, Farm Futures averaged weighted ranks of the ratios on return on assets, profit margins and asset turnover for each county. How does your county rank? Visit the interactive map below to check the ranking of 3,056 counties and browse other stats.

In this latest installment of Best Places to Farm, high farmland prices slice into financial performance for producers across the country.

In this exclusive report, Farm Futures ranks the financial performance of 3,056 counties. By analyzing proprietary data and the recently released results from the 2022 U.S. Ag Census, Farm Futures averaged weighted ranks of the ratios on return on assets, profit margins and asset turnover for each county.

To say the five years leading up to that 2022 Ag Census were turbulent is an understatement. Starting after 2017’s census, the period began with a trade war, only partly recouped by massive government aid. It was then socked by the pandemic of the century, followed by a surge in inflation and supply chain breakdowns. War in Ukraine came next, joined by stalemates in Congress.

And don’t forget those land prices. Though good for managing debt-to-asset ratios, land costs make it hard to squeeze profits from each dollar invested. The latest ranking for Best Places to Farm reflects that impact has a lot to do with why Midwestern states showed up lower on the ladder and the Southern state of Mississippi grabbed six of the top 10 spots.

Knowing that size still matters, consolidation was the name of the game for dairy and the rest of farming. The U.S. lost 140,000 operations from 2017 to 2022 — a 6.1% dip, mostly resulting from mergers. That fallout is seen in this statistic: Small farms generating sales of $10,000 or less dropped by 25%...

About the Author(s)

Bryce Knorr

Bryce Knorr

Contributing market analyst, Farm Futures

Bryce Knorr first joined Farm Futures Magazine in 1987. In addition to analyzing and writing about the commodity markets, he is a former futures introducing broker and Commodity Trading Advisor. A journalist with more than 45 years of experience, he received the Master Writers Award from the American Agricultural Editors Association.

Pam Caraway

Pam Caraway

Farm Futures executive editor

Pam Caraway became executive editor of Farm Futures in 2024. She has amassed a career in ag communications, including leadership roles in editorial, marketing and public relations. No stranger to the Farm Progress editorial team, she has served as editor of former publications Florida Farmer and Southern Farmer, and as a senior staff writer at Delta Farm Press.

She started her writing career at Northwest Florida Daily News in Fort Walton Beach. She also worked on agrochemical accounts at agencies Bader Rutter and Rhea + Kaiser.

Caraway says working as an ag communications professional is the closest she can get to farming – and still earn a paycheck. She’s been rewarded for that passion and drive with multiple writing and marketing awards, most notably: master writer from the Agricultural Communicators Network, a Plant Pathology Journalism Award from the American Phytopathological Society, and the Reuben Brigham Award from the Association for Communication Excellence.

