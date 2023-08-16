A new Wastewater Infrastructure Fund Program has been established to assist local food and agriculture businesses to improve infrastructure, while helping them move toward climate-smart practices to protect the environment and public health, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Successful applicants will receive funding to assist them with coming into compliance with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s wastewater regulations under their Groundwater Discharge Permit Program.

Eligible entities are agriculture and food processors located in Michigan, who are under an administrative consent order, compliance and enforcement action; have a certificate of compliance found in a state groundwater discharge permit or certificate of coverage from EGLE; and are in good standing with the state of Michigan.

Grant criteria

The following criteria will be used to determine whether wastewater infrastructure needs and projects meet the requirements for consideration for the grant from a technical standpoint.

The entity will be obtaining a permit or coming into compliance with EGLE’s Part 31, groundwater discharge permit for food and beverage processing with a focus on fruit, vegetables, dairy products, meat, egg and grain processing.

The company is in good standing and compliance with the state of Michigan.

The program is for existing companies.

Only one proposal per applicant facility location or permit number will be awarded.

Preference will be given to companies that fall within Tier 1 and Tier 2.

Companies must be able to cover the full costs of their project, before being reimbursed based upon the tiered funding system covering up to 50% of total project costs.

Eligible wastewater investment costs include the following:

rework — sampling and analysis, site review work

engineering design

installation and labor

equipment

construction materials

land application equipment

business plan

operation and maintenance manual

sampling analysis plan

discharge management plan

certified operator training

construction and design — as-builts stamped by a professional engineer

Full details are available on the MDARD grant page. Applications will be accepted until the $30 million in program funding has been exhausted with a maximum of $2 million per project. Each awarded amount will follow a tiered system as part of the cost-reimbursement for selected projects.

Companies will first submit an electronic prequalification form online available on the MDARD grant page. The prequalification form will be reviewed, and MDARD staff will contact companies with questions and next steps.

This program has an open application process until all funding is utilized. An informational webinar is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 24.

For more information on the MDARD grants programs, visit michigan.gov/mdardgrants.

Source: MDARD