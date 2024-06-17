Got questions? MSU breakfast series tackles ag issues

by Nicolle Ritchie

It’s not too late to join Michigan State University Extension’s Field Crops Virtual Breakfast Series, which is a live weekly series designed to provide timely, relevant information to field crop farmers, while providing a connection to MSU specialists.

The series kicked off its seventh season in March and continues through Sept. 19.

Topics to date have included the uncommonly warm spring, a late-season frost, alfalfa weevil and weed management, to name a few. As each season develops, different challenges present themselves.

The breakfast series is designed to keep producers, consultants, retailers and other agriculture professionals informed — all in the span of one hour each week.

Participants can join from almost anywhere for the topics and a quick weather update. In addition, restricted-use pesticide (RUP) credits and certified crop adviser (CCA) continuing education units are available for live attendees.

Previous topics were recorded and are available online.

Here is the schedule for each event:

7 to 7:15 a.m. Scheduled topic by MSU Extension specialists and educators.

7:15 to 7:30 a.m. Weather with Jeff Andresen.

7:30 to 7:35 a.m. RUP and CCA credits.

7:35 to 8:00 a.m. Q&A with MSU Extension specialists and educators.

Here are the scheduled topics by date:

June 20. Irrigation management.

June 27. Insect update on beneficials and corn borer.

July 4. Off

July 11. Cercospora for sugarbeets.

July 18. White mold — tar spot spraying — will it pay?

July 25. Hot topics Q&A session.

Aug. 1. Cover crops after wheat.

Aug. 8. MSU diagnostic lab topics.

Aug. 15. Field crops nematode update.

Aug. 22. Lime recommendations for field crops.

Aug. 29. Maximizing wheat yield potential.

Sept. 5. Saturated buffers — a two-for-one.

Sept. 12. Grain marketing.

Sept. 19. Late-season weed control.

A one-time sign-up is required to receive an email notification with instructions for joining the Virtual Breakfast Series for free. Participants will receive the Zoom link and call-in phone number, and can access the series using a computer, tablet, mobile device or regular phone line. Weekly reminders will be sent out every Wednesday and Thursday. Participants receiving emails can opt in or out at any time.

For those new to Zoom, download the Zoom app. A call-in-by-phone option is also available, but note that you will only hear the audio portion. Recordings will be closed-captioned and available at the Field Crops Virtual Breakfast webpage and the MSU Extension field crops team social media platforms: Facebook, Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Twitter.

However, only live sessions will be eligible for RUP and CCA credits.

If you are unable to sign up online, call the Lapeer County MSU Extension office at 810-667-0341.

Ritchie is the Michigan State University Extension field crops agronomist educator.

Source: MSU Extension