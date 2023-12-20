Caraway to lead Farm Futures

Pam Caraway

Pam Caraway has been named the new executive editor of Farm Futures, the company’s flagship business brand.

Caraway has amassed a distinguished career in agricultural communications, including leadership roles in editorial, marketing and public relations. No stranger to the Farm Progress editorial team, she has served as editor of Florida Farmer, Southern Farmer and, most recently, as senior staff writer at Delta Farm Press, a Farm Progress publication.

She has interacted with many farmers in her 30 years in agriculture communications. She started her writing career at the Northwest Florida Daily News in Fort Walton Beach. Along with roles at Farm Progress, she spent time at agencies Bader Rutter and Rhea + Kaiser, where she worked with large agrochemical companies.

Caraway’s goal in this new role is to help growers find ways to drive higher earnings from their highly individualized operations.

“In a world with razor-thin margins, we must constantly work to find avenues to on-farm profitability,” she says. “Farm Futures provides the content that helps farmers carve out those opportunities.”

Gullickson new editor at Wallaces Farmer

Gil Gullickson

Gil Gullickson has been named senior editor of Wallaces Farmer, the premier Farm Progress media brand covering Iowa’s agriculture. The former editor-in-chief and crops technology editor at Successful Farming is a three-time Writer of the Year and four-time Story of the Year recipient in the Agricultural Communicators Network writing contest.

Gullickson has developed, written or coordinated numerous award-winning editorial projects that serve the information needs of row crop farmers. He is a past winner of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists’ Food and Agriculture Organization Award for Food Security. He has served as president of both ACN and the North American Agricultural Journalists.

“Wallaces Farmer has a wonderful legacy of bringing ideas to farmers that make them money and better the lives of their families,” Gullickson says. “I plan to further this legacy as editor of Wallaces Farmer. I look forward to visiting farms and attending university and industry events to develop stories across all media channels that benefit farmers.”

Gullickson lives in Iowa but grew up on a farm that he now owns near Langford, S.D. He graduated with an agronomy degree from South Dakota State University.

In some respects, this is a homecoming for Gullickson. Earlier in his career, he spent 13 years as a Farm Progress editor, covering Minnesota and the Dakotas.

“It’s there where I learned what I call dirt-under-the-fingernails coverage,” he says. “It’s that down-to-earth coverage that has always made Farm Progress editors stand out in the industry.”

Lund joins Indiana Prairie Farmer

Allison Lund

Allison Lund joins Indiana Prairie Farmer as staff writer. She has spent the past year freelancing for the publication while working toward her bachelor’s degree at Purdue University. She recently graduated with a major in agricultural communications and a minor in crop science. She served as president of Purdue’s Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow chapter. In 2022, she received the American FFA Degree.

“I am most looking forward to continuing to meet farmers and agricultural professionals across Indiana so that I can best share their story,” Lund says. “I'm excited to have this opportunity to keep branching out in my new home state of Indiana and learn as much as I can about what makes Indiana agriculture unique.”

Lund grew up on a cash grain farm in south-central Wisconsin, where the primary crops were corn, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa. Her family also raised chewing tobacco and Hereford cattle. She spent most of her time helping with the tobacco crop in the summer and raising Boer goats for FFA projects.

“What drew me to the Farm Progress team was how driven everyone was to tell the stories of rural America,” she says. “It was clear from the start just how invested each team member was in agriculture in their own pocket of the country. The passion they had for their work jumped out at me and told me that I was in the right place with the right people.”

Castillo joins as editor of technology & equipment

Andy Castillo

Andy Castillo will fill the new role of Farm Progress digital editor of technology and equipment. He is an award-winning journalist with experience in newspapers, television and online publications as a reporter, editor, photographer, illustrator and videographer.

Castillo grew up in rural New England where local farms were valued features of the community. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a bachelor’s in English. Between military deployments with the Air National Guard, he earned a master’s in creative nonfiction from Bay Path University.

“I’m looking forward to being immersed in agriculture once again,” he says. “Farming is a difficult lifestyle and profession, and the average consumer doesn’t understand where their food comes from. As a journalist, I found a lot of personal fulfillment writing about agriculture in a way that everyone could understand.”

Castillo worked as a digital editor and understands the technical aspects of multimedia reporting.

“I joined Farm Progress for a few reasons: first, because the journalists who I’ll be working with are experienced and understand their audience; and second, because of the publications’ national coverage area.

“Farming is a critical industry that impacts every aspect of society. And between climate change, economic and political pressures, generational expectations, technological advancements and a workforce shortage, it’s coming under unprecedented pressure. Journalism can play a key role in its evolution by bringing the plight of farmers to the right people, and by showcasing emerging tech for those working in the industry.”