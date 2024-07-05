Camp Canopy attracts students interested in natural resources

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation once again appealed to students interested in natural resources careers, recently concluding its annual Camp Canopy on June 14 at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum.

To cap off the event, attendees received certificates, and seven scholarships were awarded to campers pursuing a major within forestry, wildlife or environmental sciences for a total of $6,250.

The camp seeks to educate participants in technical skills for forestry, wildlife and conservation, and help campers achieve their goals of higher education in natural resources. More than 50 industry professionals volunteered their time throughout the week to instruct the future foresters, wildlife specialists and conservationists of Ohio. Many of the instructors have been helping with camp for decades.

TREE ID: Tree identification is a staple skill taught at Camp Canopy.

Scholarship recipients include:

Jacob Nelson, Steubenville, $1,000, Ohio Forestry Association Foundation

Brenna Sampson, Deerfield, $1,250, Ohio State University

Megan Korn, Granville, $1,000, Ohio State University

Samuel Cox, Fayette, $1,000, Hocking College

Griffen Jung, Miamisburg, $1,000, Hocking College

Kylie Puckett, Mount Sterling, $500, Zane State College

Marissa Funk, Boardman, $500, Zane State College

Learn more at campcanopy.com.

INSECT DIVERSITY: Campers performed research transects to look at insect diversity in different habitats.

OEFFA launches farm tours, workshops

Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's annual series of public tours and workshops includes more than 20 events, featuring organic and ecological farms in Ohio and Michigan, plus several educational workshops. This programming opens the door for farmers, gardeners, educators and consumers to learn about local foods and farming firsthand.

Participants will have the opportunity to walk through farm fields, garden beds, livestock pastures and more during these OEFFA farm tours:

July 13: Grazing Innovations Pasture Walk, Bair-Trax Farm, Miami County

July 20: Organic Produce Farm Tour, Hostetler’s Organics, Wayne County

July 21: Artisan Organic Grains and Milling Tour, Mud Run Farm, Stark County

Aug. 9: Nutritious Grains Farm Tour and Grain Growers Chapter Meeting, Next Gen Organic Farms, Putnam County

Aug. 17: Diversified Fruits Farm Tour, Boulder Berry Farms, Warren County

Sept. 28: Livestock Management Farm Tour, MoSo Farm, Athens County

Oct. 14: Organic Pork and Mushrooms Farm Tour, Agape Organic Farms, Ingham County, Mich.

Nov. 10: Ohio Soil Health Week Farm Tour, Martin Hollow Heritage Farm, Brown County

Attendees can explore farm programs, understand the organic certification process, navigate farm employment and more during these OEFFA workshops:

July 27: Site Assessment Workshop, Preble County

Aug. 5: The USDA and You: Local Food Grants, virtual

Aug. 8: Land Leasing Basics, virtual

Aug. 26: Farm Employment Law Basics, virtual

Sept. 13-15: OEFFA at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, Ohio Pawpaw Festival, Athens County

Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3: Sowing Seeds for Success, virtual

Oct. 8: The USDA and You: Organic Transition Support, virtual

Oct. 12: Pitch Your Farm Dream, Oberlin Public Library, Lorain County

Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 4: Cooperative Farming Learning Series, virtual

Oct. 26: Indigo Exploration Workshop, Praxis Fiber Workshop, Cuyahoga County

Nov. 12: The USDA and You: Conservation Programs, virtual

In addition to OEFFA, other farm tours, events and programs are being presented by Central State University Extension, Common Greens, FairShare CSA Coalition, and Ohio State University.

All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. To see the full schedule, descriptions and to sign up, visit oeffa.org/farmtours.