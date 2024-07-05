Camp Canopy attracts students interested in natural resources

July 5, 2024
The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation once again appealed to students interested in natural resources careers, recently concluding its annual Camp Canopy on June 14 at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum.
To cap off the event, attendees received certificates, and seven scholarships were awarded to campers pursuing a major within forestry, wildlife or environmental sciences for a total of $6,250.
The camp seeks to educate participants in technical skills for forestry, wildlife and conservation, and help campers achieve their goals of higher education in natural resources. More than 50 industry professionals volunteered their time throughout the week to instruct the future foresters, wildlife specialists and conservationists of Ohio. Many of the instructors have been helping with camp for decades.
TREE ID: Tree identification is a staple skill taught at Camp Canopy.
Scholarship recipients include:
Jacob Nelson, Steubenville, $1,000, Ohio Forestry Association Foundation
Brenna Sampson, Deerfield, $1,250, Ohio State University
Megan Korn, Granville, $1,000, Ohio State University
Samuel Cox, Fayette, $1,000, Hocking College
Griffen Jung, Miamisburg, $1,000, Hocking College
Kylie Puckett, Mount Sterling, $500, Zane State College
Marissa Funk, Boardman, $500, Zane State College
Learn more at campcanopy.com.
INSECT DIVERSITY: Campers performed research transects to look at insect diversity in different habitats.
OEFFA launches farm tours, workshops
Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's annual series of public tours and workshops includes more than 20 events, featuring organic and ecological farms in Ohio and Michigan, plus several educational workshops. This programming opens the door for farmers, gardeners, educators and consumers to learn about local foods and farming firsthand.
Participants will have the opportunity to walk through farm fields, garden beds, livestock pastures and more during these OEFFA farm tours:
July 13: Grazing Innovations Pasture Walk, Bair-Trax Farm, Miami County
July 20: Organic Produce Farm Tour, Hostetler’s Organics, Wayne County
July 21: Artisan Organic Grains and Milling Tour, Mud Run Farm, Stark County
Aug. 9: Nutritious Grains Farm Tour and Grain Growers Chapter Meeting, Next Gen Organic Farms, Putnam County
Aug. 17: Diversified Fruits Farm Tour, Boulder Berry Farms, Warren County
Sept. 28: Livestock Management Farm Tour, MoSo Farm, Athens County
Oct. 14: Organic Pork and Mushrooms Farm Tour, Agape Organic Farms, Ingham County, Mich.
Nov. 10: Ohio Soil Health Week Farm Tour, Martin Hollow Heritage Farm, Brown County
Attendees can explore farm programs, understand the organic certification process, navigate farm employment and more during these OEFFA workshops:
July 27: Site Assessment Workshop, Preble County
Aug. 5: The USDA and You: Local Food Grants, virtual
Aug. 8: Land Leasing Basics, virtual
Aug. 26: Farm Employment Law Basics, virtual
Sept. 13-15: OEFFA at the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, Ohio Pawpaw Festival, Athens County
Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3: Sowing Seeds for Success, virtual
Oct. 8: The USDA and You: Organic Transition Support, virtual
Oct. 12: Pitch Your Farm Dream, Oberlin Public Library, Lorain County
Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 4: Cooperative Farming Learning Series, virtual
Oct. 26: Indigo Exploration Workshop, Praxis Fiber Workshop, Cuyahoga County
Nov. 12: The USDA and You: Conservation Programs, virtual
In addition to OEFFA, other farm tours, events and programs are being presented by Central State University Extension, Common Greens, FairShare CSA Coalition, and Ohio State University.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. To see the full schedule, descriptions and to sign up, visit oeffa.org/farmtours.
