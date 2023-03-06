Nebraska Farmer Logo

Applications for Husker Harvest Days scholarships due March 16

Nine scholarships are available to high school seniors pursuing a degree, program or career in agriculture or agribusiness.

March 6, 2023

2 Min Read
Ag students at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, Neb. help load cow calf pairs into trailer.
TO PASTURE: Ag students at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis help load cow-calf pairs going to pasture from the college herd. High school seniors enrolling in college agriculture or agribusiness programs at a Nebraska college or university are encouraged to apply for Husker Harvest Days scholarships, with applications due March 16. Curt Arens

Each year, nine Husker Harvest Days scholarships — each valued at $1,200 — are offered for students pursuing a postsecondary education in various areas of the field of agriculture.

These scholarships are awarded by the Agricultural Institute of Nebraska, Grand Island Chamber of Commerce and Farm Progress. Here is some information about the scholarships:

Who can apply? These scholarships are academic in nature and are awarded to high school graduating seniors who are pursuing a program or career in agriculture or agribusiness. Financial need may be a consideration in the selection process, but it will not be the determining factor.

Five scholarships must be given to applicants from the counties of Buffalo, Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick. The remaining four scholarships will be awarded statewide and may include the above counties as well.

What are the scholarships worth? The scholarships will pay $1,200 per school year, with $600 paid for the first semester or quarter upon proof of registration and $600 for the second semester or quarter upon proof of maintenance of a 2.5 grade point average during the first semester or quarter, and the second semester proof of registration.

When are applications due? Applications must be postmarked by March 16. No late applications will be accepted. The scholarships will be determined in April.

What are the eligibility requirements? To be eligible, applicants must have a B average or above and must complete the designated scholarship form. Successful applicants must agree to submit a brief summary that describes their first semester participation in college and how this scholarship benefited their education. The scholarships must be used at any accredited university, two- to four-year college or technical school in Nebraska. Applicants must be enrolled in a program relating to agriculture or agribusiness.

Where can I find the application? Get the application forms at huskerharvestdays.com. Learn more by contacting Curt Arens, editor at Nebraska Farmer, at [email protected]; Dena Morgan, sponsorship and activation manager at Farm Progress, at [email protected]; or Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, at [email protected].

Source: Husker Harvest Days

Read more about:

Education
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE