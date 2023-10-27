7 ag stories you can't miss

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Producer simplifies farm with older equipment

Oklahoma producer Marty Williams was once known as an early adopter, but now he has traded that status for 1990s equipment and a different perspective – a strategy that's benefiting his mental health. “I got rid of all my newer equipment and went back to old stuff I can work on,” Williams says. “When it comes to mental health, you don’t have to be the best and greatest. Just make some money and enjoy your life.” – Southwest Farm Press

Ag exporters applaud USDA trade investment

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Tuesday that USDA is investing $2.3 billion to help boost international trade and food aid. Approximately $1.3 billion of the announced funds will be used to create a Regional Agriculture Promotion Program to help ag groups market commodities overseas. An additional $1 billion will be used to provide commodity-based international food aid. – Farm Progress

Food insecurity grows for first time in 11 years

More Americans faced food insecurity in 2022 than in 2021, marking first annual increase of struggling households in more than a decade. About 12.8% of households experienced difficulty providing enough food for all family members due to a lack of resources, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday in a report. – Bloomberg

National wheat yield contest winners

The National Wheat Yield Contest announced 24 national winners, hailing from 12 different states, who have achieved an average yield of 144 bushels per acre across all categories. One of the highlights this year is the exceptional resilience demonstrated by wheat growers. The overall highest yield was 211.98 bushels per acre, achieved by Washington State famer Chris Gross in the irrigated winter wheat category. – National Wheat Foundation

USDA ups animal welfare requirements for organic label

Livestock and poultry farmers will face new animal welfare requirements to qualify for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “organic” label, according to a rule unveiled Wednesday. The rule requires animals to have year-round outdoor access, sufficient space to stand, lie down and turn around, and producers must treat animals with medicine to “minimize pain, stress and suffering.” – Agriculture Dive

FBN launches Profectus Feeds

Farmers Business Network Inc., the global AgTech platform and farmer-to-farmer network, has launched its Profectus Feeds, a new approach to beef cattle feeding that it says could increase profitability and sustainability of beef production. The system balances beef diets for amino acid requirements relative to energy consumption. – BEEF

And just for fun…

You can’t take the farm out of a farmer

Bob Pflughaupt is a retired farmer who now lives in an assisted living facility in Marion, Iowa. Despite no longer being able to help with work on the farm, his love for farming endures. Bob’s family decided to plant eight corn seeds outside of his window so he could watch it grow. The DeKalb dealer even brought a seed-corn sign to add to the test plot! – Wallaces Farmer