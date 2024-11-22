7 ag stories you can’t miss – November 22, 2024

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Democrats release farm bill draft

With a little more than a month left in her congressional career, Senate Ag Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., released a farm bill draft. She says the bill, formally dubbed the Rural Prosperity and Food Security Act, contains more than 1,000 bipartisan bills. Does the bill have a chance? And what does it mean for agriculture? Policy editor Joshua Baethge explains. – Farm Progress

Corteva announces drought-resistant wheat technology breakthrough

Earlier this week, Corteva unveiled a first-of-its-kind, proprietary non-GMO hybrid technology the company claims will increase yield potential and bring more drought tolerance. Unlike other wheat hybridization systems, the new technology works in all wheat germplasm, meaning it could make it to market faster than competitors. Corteva plans to launch hybrid Hard Red Winter wheat as early as 2027. – Corteva

Trump’s tariff plan is likely to raise grocery prices

Over the past 25 years, the value of imported agricultural products has gone up five-fold. While the details of President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to impose stiff tariffs on imported goods remain fuzzy, federal data leaves little doubt that food from abroad plays an increasingly important role in feeding America. See what experts say could happen as a result of the tariff plan. – Grocery Dive

Fine-tune your 2025 fertilizer plan

Ask three people if you can cut fertilizer for your 2025 cropping program, and you get three different answers. But they agree on one point: If you can defer certain fertilizer costs, still think about the future at the same time. Farm Progress posed questions about potential fertilizer adjustments for 2025 to three experts. See what they said about cutting back on fertilizer. – Nebraska Farmer

Thanksgiving dinner prices cool 5% in 2024

The American Farm Bureau’s annual Thanksgiving survey shows the average cost of the classic meal for a family of 10 in 2024 is $58.08, just over $5.80 per person. This is a 5% decrease from last year’s meal price and 9% lower than 2022. Despite stabilizing consumer food prices, farmers still feel the pinch of high production costs and volatile commodity prices. Check out which items could bring the most savings on your holiday spread. – Farm Progress

Deere finishes 2024 strong, forecasts lower 2025 profits

Shares of Deere & Co. jumped to the highest level in more than a year as investors looked past a disappointing profit outlook amid speculation that the slump in agriculture is poised to turn. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped expectations, but said net income for fiscal 2025 will only be between $5 billion and $5.5 billion. – Bloomberg

Looking for the best women’s workwear?

Women are all too familiar with the struggles of finding the perfect fit, whether in a pair of jeans or a canvas jacket. Farm Progress put some popular women’s work brands and items to the ultimate test: farm and ranch work. Learn more about the top picks from Dakota Farmer’s Sarah McNaughton. – Dakota Farmer