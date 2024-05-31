7 ag stories you can’t miss – May 31, 2024

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

2024 planting nears finish line

USDA’s latest set of crop progress data covering the week through May 26 showed corn and soybean plantings creeping towards the finish line, while more than three-fourths of this season’s winter wheat crop is now headed and nearing harvest. Meantime, winter wheat quality ratings shifted a point lower, bucking analyst expectations. – Farm Futures

Second warmest winter could bring record pests

This last winter was considered the warmest ever in the contiguous U.S. Historically, farmers have relied on cooler temperatures to kill off insects and help keep populations in check. However, unusually high winter temperatures have led to the early emergence of crop pests, raising operational risk and concerns for growers this year. – Agriculture Dive

HPAI confirmed in commercial layer flock in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Sioux County, Iowa. The affected site is a flock of 4.2 million commercial layer chickens. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Iowa since December. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation to assist with the tracking and monitoring, rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection of birds.

Are changes coming to the hemp industry?

During a May 23 farm bill markup session, lawmakers introduced an amendment they say will prevent retailers from selling dangerous products that look like candy to teenagers. The 2018 Farm Bill directed USDA to draft new regulations for hemp production. Federal law currently permits hemp sales if a product’s THC level makes up less than 0.3% of its total dry weight, but the proposed amendment would ban all ingestible hemp products with any level of THC. – Farm Futures

DeLaval, Deere launch Milk Sustainability Center

DeLaval and John Deere have co-launched a digital ecosystem to help dairy farmers become more sustainable and efficient. The cloud-based Milk Sustainability Center is a brand-neutral interface that lets producers remotely streamline their operations by monitoring nutrient-use efficiency for nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium and carbon dioxide equivalent. – Farm Progress

Wet spring alleviates drought conditions

The U.S. Drought Monitor, produced by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USDA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, continues to show fewer areas of the country impacted by drought. Almost 75% of the U.S. has managed to elude drought conditions, thanks to abundant rainfall this spring. At this time last year, 50% of the U.S. was suffering from drought.