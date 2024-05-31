Farm Progress

7 ag stories you can’t miss – May 31, 2024

Catch up on the potential for record crop pests, changes in the hemp industry, drought conditions across the U.S. and more!

Rachel Schutte, Content Producer

May 31, 2024

2 Min Read
7 ag stories you can't miss
Getty Images

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

2024 planting nears finish line

USDA’s latest set of crop progress data covering the week through May 26 showed corn and soybean plantings creeping towards the finish line, while more than three-fourths of this season’s winter wheat crop is now headed and nearing harvest. Meantime, winter wheat quality ratings shifted a point lower, bucking analyst expectations. – Farm Futures

Are you done planting? Share your experience and insights with us in our ongoing Feedback from the Field survey!

Second warmest winter could bring record pests

This last winter was considered the warmest ever in the contiguous U.S. Historically, farmers have relied on cooler temperatures to kill off insects and help keep populations in check. However, unusually high winter temperatures have led to the early emergence of crop pests, raising operational risk and concerns for growers this year. – Agriculture Dive

HPAI confirmed in commercial layer flock in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Sioux County, Iowa. The affected site is a flock of 4.2 million commercial layer chickens. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Iowa since December. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation to assist with the tracking and monitoring, rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection of birds.

Are changes coming to the hemp industry?

During a May 23 farm bill markup session, lawmakers introduced an amendment they say will prevent retailers from selling dangerous products that look like candy to teenagers. The 2018 Farm Bill directed USDA to draft new regulations for hemp production. Federal law currently permits hemp sales if a product’s THC level makes up less than 0.3% of its total dry weight, but the proposed amendment would ban all ingestible hemp products with any level of THC. – Farm Futures

DeLaval, Deere launch Milk Sustainability Center

DeLaval and John Deere have co-launched a digital ecosystem to help dairy farmers become more sustainable and efficient. The cloud-based Milk Sustainability Center is a brand-neutral interface that lets producers remotely streamline their operations by monitoring nutrient-use efficiency for nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium and carbon dioxide equivalent. – Farm Progress

Wet spring alleviates drought conditions

The U.S. Drought Monitor, produced by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USDA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, continues to show fewer areas of the country impacted by drought. Almost 75% of the U.S. has managed to elude drought conditions, thanks to abundant rainfall this spring. At this time last year, 50% of the U.S. was suffering from drought.

20240528_conus_trd.png

About the Author(s)

Rachel Schutte

Rachel Schutte

Content Producer, Farm Futures

Rachel grew up in central Wisconsin and earned a B.S. in soil and crop science from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville. Before joining the Farm Futures team, Rachel spent time in the field as an agronomist before transitioning to the world of marketing and communications. She now resides in northeast Iowa where she enjoys raising bottle calves and farming corn and soybeans alongside her husband and his family.

See more from Rachel Schutte
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

59°F

Cloudy
weather-icon

Day 74º

Night 0º

6.90 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, May 31, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, May 31, 2024
Farm Progress America, May 31, 2024

May 31, 2024

Farm Progress America, May 30, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, May 30, 2024
Farm Progress America, May 30, 2024

May 30, 2024

Farm Progress America, May 29, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, May 29, 2024
Farm Progress America, May 29, 2024

May 29, 2024

Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE