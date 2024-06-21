7 ag stories you can’t miss – June 21, 2024

Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.

Keep eye out for tar spot

Tar spot is already showing up in Missouri and Kansas corn fields. Several university disease specialists remind farmers to be prepared but encourage them to wait and see what happens in July and August. The most economical time to spray fungicide on corn is the VT to R1 time frame. Check out these tips to manage tar spot. – Farm Progress

U.S. headed for record ag trade deficit

After decades of substantial U.S. agricultural trade surpluses, the U.S. is forecast to experience a record trade deficit for the second year in a row. According to the analysis, the forecast $32 billion deficit is caused by many factors, including rising imports of fresh fruits and vegetables. American produce farmers face significant challenges in competing with less expensive foreign-grown produce, most notably a lack of affordable and available farm labor. – American Farm Bureau

Spring solar storm proves costly for American farmers

The midnight sky is no longer bathed in northern lights, but the financial impact of this spring’s solar storm still is being calculated. According to a Kansas State University economist, it came during 2024’s most crucial planting timeframe, costing American farmers an estimated $500 million in potential profit. – Farm Progress

China probes EU products following EV tariffs

China has opened an anti-dumping investigation into imported pork and its by-products from the European Union, a step that appears mainly aimed at Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark, in response to curbs on its electric vehicle exports. Pork suppliers from South America, the U.S. and Russia could be among those gaining market share if Beijing restricts imports from the European Union. – Reuters

Bird flu hits Texas, Kansas milk production

U.S. milk production is starting to get hit by the bird flu virus. Output in Texas and Kansas — the first states where highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in dairy cattle — slumped in March and April according to USDA data. Usually, output in those states would rise at that time of year amid a seasonal spring boost, according to economist Betty Berning. – Bloomberg

John Deere names Chief Tractor Officer

The search for the ultimate influencer adventure is over. John Deere has officially appointed Rex Curtiss as Chief Tractor Officer – a one-year contract position that will create content for the company’s social media channels, including its new TikTok channel.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of high-quality submissions received for the Chief Tractor Officer position, but Rex’s creativity and authenticity grabbed our attention from the start,” said Jen Hartmann, global director of strategic public relations and enterprise social media. – John Deere

Best farm dog in Illinois: Meet Kay

Kay, a border collie from Cass County, Ill., earned the title of 2024 Prairie Farmer Favorite Farm Dog. Kay’s owners, Dalton Johnston and Devin Bollman of Cagwin Farms, raise cattle in Virginia, Ill. “Kay is worth her weight in gold,” Devin says. “She’s so much more than a cow dog.” – Prairie Farmer