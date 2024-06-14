7 ag stories you can’t miss – June 14, 2024

June 14, 2024
Did you miss some news this week? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a collection of the top headlines in agriculture.
Corn and oil industries unite to fight electric vehicles
Advocates of rival petroleum- and plant-based fuels are joining forces to challenge new Biden administration pollution limits they say will unlawfully force automakers to sell electric cars while slashing demand for their own products. Nearly three dozen companies and trade associations, including the National Corn Growers Association and the American Petroleum Institute, opened their legal fight against the vehicle standards Thursday, filing petitions with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. – Bloomberg
Carbon credit programs announce upgrades
Indigo Ag and Nori, partnering with Bayer, recently announced changes to their carbon credit programs. Indigo Ag has tweaked its model to allow for more carbon sequestration credit for numerous practices, and carbon credit prices have increased as much as $20 to $40 per credit. Nori announced the issuance of over 125,000 regenerative tons of carbon from the Bayer Carbon Program in the U.S.– Farm Progress
Judge blocks disaster aid for women and minority farmers
A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked an Agriculture Department disaster relief program from giving preferential funding to women and minority farmers, siding with a group of plaintiffs who claim the program illegally discriminates against white, male farmers. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled the program likely violated the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights to equal protection under the law. – Agriculture Dive
USDA receives 58,000 requests for discrimination assistance
The USDA said it received 58,000 applications for Discrimination Financial Assistance Program payments from farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who believe they experienced discrimination in its lending programs prior to 2021. Signup for the program, which is slated to provide $2.2 billion to producers who were able to demonstrate financial loss due to discriminatory lending practices by USDA prior to 2021, ended on Jan. 17. – Delta Farm Press
Boozman releases Senate farm bill framework
Senate Agriculture Committee Ranking Member John Boozman, R- Ark., released his framework for a Senate farm bill on Tuesday. His plan is similar to legislation passed by the House Agriculture Committee last month. According to him, farmers are facing challenges and economic uncertainty that are only projected to get worse in the coming years. – Farm Progress
What determines egg color?
June 3 was National Egg Day. Have you ever wondered why chicken eggs can be different colors? A good way to guess what color eggs a chicken will lay is to have a gander at the hen’s ear lobes. “Generally, hens with white earlobes will produce white eggs,” Gregory Archer says. “But all eggs start out white because the shells are made from calcium carbonate. They get their color from the hen’s genetics as the egg forms.” – Southwest Farm Press
12 U.S. dairy farmers you should know
It’s June Dairy Month! U.S. dairy farms are disappearing, which is all the more reason to celebrate the resilient people still producing high-quality dairy products. Farm Progress wants to introduce you to a few farmers still innovating and producing the best milk, whether as creamer to put in your coffee or cheese to slap on a ham sandwich.
