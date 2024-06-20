A look inside R/Farm Distilling Co.

by Laura Handke and Emma Alexander

In the 1930s, Lloyd Rosier loaded his farm assets onto a train in western Nebraska and settled on 120 acres in northwest Missouri.

“My kids are among nine grandchildren that could be the next generation to live and work on our family farm,” says great-grandson and fourth-generation farmer Dylan Rosier. “We want to provide a way for them to come back to the family farm because our past generations did that for us.”

Over the past few years, the Rosier family built a custom craft distillery and created a new revenue stream from their farm by marketing their own bourbon whiskey and craft spirits. The R/Farm brand is adding value to the Rosier family farming legacy, “From Field to Finish.”

The Holt County family produces all the corn, wheat and rye crops that go into its bourbon and whiskey products.

The R/Farm “Field to Finish” process for a “batch” of whiskey includes milling, cooking, fermenting and distilling time, and takes most of a week. Each batch of whiskey starts with 2,000 pounds of grain. At the end of the production line, three barrels of whiskey are produced. A barrel holds 53 gallons, and the Rosiers fill five bottles out of each gallon.

“Labor is the limiting factor that restricts how much whiskey we can produce at this time,” Rosier says. “If we were able to keep the production process running nonstop year-round, we could use around 10,000 [approximately 560,000 pounds] bushels of the corn we grow each year.”

The R/Farm flavored vodka product line is unique.

The Rosiers buy beverage grade grain neutral spirits from the local ethanol plant and process them into R/Farm vodka products at their distillery. It is the same ethanol plant where the Rosier family sells corn they harvest from their fields.

Today, they open their doors to patrons to experience distilling along with farming in rural America.

Tour this latest Missouri agritourism destination in the slideshow.

Handke writes from Easton, Kan. Alexander writes from Olga, Mo.