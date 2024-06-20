A look inside R/Farm Distilling Co.

June 20, 2024
SIGNATURE STOCK: At R/Farm Distilling Co. in northwest Missouri, the Rosier family turns their row crops into whiskey and bourbon. They put their mark on every barrel and bottle. On bottom of the barrel are signatures from the Rosier family.
GROW DIVERSITY: The Rosier family have been traditional row crop farmers in northwest Missouri for more than 70 years. Now, the next generation is using its corn, wheat and rye to create libations from its on-farm distillery.
ALL FARM: Look closely and you’ll see the signature grain bins as part of the R/Farm Distilling operation. The family likes to remind themselves and others that the crop farm produces the ingredients for its whiskey and soon-to-be bourbon.
CLEVER MONIKER: Every product label contains these words “From R/Family to Yours.” No matter the endeavor, the Rosiers keep family at the center of both the farm and distilling business. It all starts with Kim and Kirby Rosier and their three sons — Dylan and wife Lauren and their three daughters; Cole, his wife, Holly, and their son and daughter; and Gage and Ashley and their two sons and daughter.
EXPANSIVE DISPLAY: R/Farm Distilling Co. offers a variety of products available on the farm and at other locations in northwest Missouri. One to try is their Baked Apple Whiskey, inspired by their grandma’s legendary baked apple pie recipe. It offers a mix of baking spices, crisp apples and cinnamon blended with their whiskey mash bill that makes it unique but with a familiar whiskey flavor.
OUTSIDE IN: A grain bin too small and outdated for grain storage serves as the bar area, and the rustic-meets-farmhouse décor welcomes visitors. A map of pushpins shows the reach the small distillery has made in just two short years.
FARMTAINMENT: While not yet a word, agritourism often includes a little farm experience combined with entertainment. At R/Farm that includes live music.
ENJOY THE VIEW: More than 10,000 agritourists made their way to Mound City, Mo., to sip and sit a spell at R/Farm Distilling Co. The hilltop views make for a great place to relax and soak up the essence of agriculture.
STILL A FARM: While the distillery is new, it is surrounded by a working farm. On a spring day, that includes loading treated seed ready to head to the field for spring planting.
SOWING SEEDS: Crops went in the ground early in May at the R/Farm near Mound City, Mo. The multigenerational farm family plants corn, wheat and rye.
OPEN DOORS: Not all farmers will open their operation up to visitors. Even fewer will add a brand-new enterprise. But for the Rosier family, it was the one way to keep the next generation on the farm.
BUILD A LEGACY: Kim and Kirby Rosier (center), along with their three sons, Gage, Dylan and Cole, continue the family’s farming footprint in northwest Missouri. “Our parents made all three of us boys get college degrees,” Dylan says. “When we came back to the farm, it wasn’t because we hadn’t ever left the farm. When we came back, we were all three sure this is where we wanted to be.”
by Laura Handke and Emma Alexander
In the 1930s, Lloyd Rosier loaded his farm assets onto a train in western Nebraska and settled on 120 acres in northwest Missouri.
“My kids are among nine grandchildren that could be the next generation to live and work on our family farm,” says great-grandson and fourth-generation farmer Dylan Rosier. “We want to provide a way for them to come back to the family farm because our past generations did that for us.”
Over the past few years, the Rosier family built a custom craft distillery and created a new revenue stream from their farm by marketing their own bourbon whiskey and craft spirits. The R/Farm brand is adding value to the Rosier family farming legacy, “From Field to Finish.”
The Holt County family produces all the corn, wheat and rye crops that go into its bourbon and whiskey products.
The R/Farm “Field to Finish” process for a “batch” of whiskey includes milling, cooking, fermenting and distilling time, and takes most of a week. Each batch of whiskey starts with 2,000 pounds of grain. At the end of the production line, three barrels of whiskey are produced. A barrel holds 53 gallons, and the Rosiers fill five bottles out of each gallon.
“Labor is the limiting factor that restricts how much whiskey we can produce at this time,” Rosier says. “If we were able to keep the production process running nonstop year-round, we could use around 10,000 [approximately 560,000 pounds] bushels of the corn we grow each year.”
The R/Farm flavored vodka product line is unique.
The Rosiers buy beverage grade grain neutral spirits from the local ethanol plant and process them into R/Farm vodka products at their distillery. It is the same ethanol plant where the Rosier family sells corn they harvest from their fields.
Today, they open their doors to patrons to experience distilling along with farming in rural America.
Tour this latest Missouri agritourism destination in the slideshow.
Handke writes from Easton, Kan. Alexander writes from Olga, Mo.
