Kansas FFA elects 2024-25 state officers

by Amy Hadachek

The 2024-25 Kansas State FFA Officer team was announced on the final day of the state convention, May 31, in Manhattan, Kan.

The new officers include: President Jory Ratzlaff, Canton-Galva FFA; Vice President Hayley Hines, Paola FFA; Secretary Quinn Browning, Prairie View FFA; Treasurer Zoe Rhodes, Girard FFA; Reporter Mason Springer, Neodesha FFA; and Sentinel Natalee Bray, Pike Valley FFA.

President faces challenges

Overcoming unique challenges this year strengthened Jory Ratzlaff’s determination and support for Canton-Galva chapter members.

The first in his family to be in FFA, Ratzlaff comes from a diverse background as a non-traditional FFA member who didn’t grow up around agricultural procedures.

“I am also a Mexican-American dual citizen. This background allows me to connect with members from a multitude of backgrounds,” says Ratzlaff, who will attend Kansas State University this fall and major in agricultural technology management.

Ratzlaff says he’s committed to persevere through challenges, including the loss of his FFA advisor Ashley Austin, who passed away after a December car accident. Ratzlaff’s goal as Kansas State FFA President is to leave an impact on members.

“I hope to pass down lessons originally shared by my advisor, Mrs. Ashley Austin,” Ratzlaff says. “I hope to grow my abilities as a leader, including how to do ‘What we can, with what we have, where we are.’”

Teanna Simpson, who stepped in to be a helping hand for their FFA chapter in January with assistant advisor Savannah Wilde, knew Ratzlaff would be an incredible candidate, even under pressure.

“It’s been a difficult year with everything happening, and hearing my name called — it was very gratifying, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the people who really stepped up in my life. I wish Ashley Austin was here to see it,” Ratzlaff says. “It’s been a group effort by all her friends and my peers. ... supporting the whole Canton-Galva community.”

Vice President cares for others

With a self-described “servant heart,” new Kansas FFA Vice President Hayley Hines’ supervised agricultural experience involved starting a food pantry for students with food insecurity who needed assistance.

“My freshman year — I saw a kid sitting next to me who had to go home early to support their family. That didn’t sit well with me, and I started ‘Panthers Helping Panthers,’” Hines says. Raising $13,000 through grants and anonymous donations, Hines worked with school counselors to respect students’ privacy. She shopped for groceries for the students with a school administrator. And Hines arranged for the school’s animal science lab to have chickens and pigs as a learning opportunity for raising food.

“It feels surreal,” Hines says. “I’m still trying to soak in state office, but with the food pantry — it’s great knowing my community supports everything I do, and that I can help make a difference.”

Hines will attend K-State this fall, pursuing degrees in nursing and nutrition, and health.

Secretary advocates for agriculture advocacy

As the new Kansas State FFA Secretary, Quinn Browning hopes her passion for helping others find their way through agriculture will encourage members to also advocate for agriculture.

Her SAE is beef production. Working on her family’s ranch, Browning checks cattle daily, helps administer vaccinations and assists in the calving process.

“My SAE helped me learn about the beef industry, but my involvement in NHS (National Honor Society), FFA, yearbook, Scholars Bowl and student section leader prepared me with communication and public speaking skills that helped obtain the secretary position,” Browning says.

Her individual goal is to help members develop SAEs and be successful in CDEs (Career Development Events) and LDEs (Leadership Development Events). She’s also determined to help Kansas FFA reach an all-time high member engagement in CDEs and LDEs.

Browning will attend Kansas State University in August, majoring in agriculture education with a minor in entomology.

Treasurer illuminates benefits of ag education

“As an officer, I thrive by including others, and I’m very excited for a selfless year of service,” says new Kansas State FFA Treasurer Zoe Rhodes. Being a state officer has been a decade-long dream of Rhodes. Her goals this year are to highlight the benefits of agricultural education and continually shine a positive light through her work as an officer.

“Agricultural educators are needed everywhere, and I want to decrease the amount of programs that go without an educator and FFA advisor to lead them,” Rhodes says.

She’s excited about being a first generation FFA member. “What really drew me towards FFA in my early high school career was a sense of belonging and community. Not only did FFA teach me agricultural leadership skills, but [it also] brought me a family from coast to coast,” Rhodes says.

Rhodes will be a sophomore in August at Kansas State University, majoring in agricultural education with a focus on educational policy.

Reporter promotes large-scale family farms

Growing up on a third-generation family hog operation with 3,500 sows and 50,000 pigs, newly elected state FFA Reporter Mason Springer says his family’s large-scale commercial animal production background will help him advocate about the importance of large-scale family farms.

“There is something for everyone in FFA, and it’s important members are knowledgeable of the opportunities and events FFA offers, even if they come from a non-traditional agricultural background,” Springer says.

Learning what it takes to be a leader — including perseverance, accountability and work ethic — has inspired Springer. He’ll attend Kansas State University this fall and join the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity in Manhattan with a major in agricultural economics, emphasizing animal science with a minor in agronomy.

Sentinel hopes to connect through leadership

For Natalee Bray, Scandia, Kan., earning the office of Kansas FFA State Sentinel means joining a team which strives to help people feel welcomed and comfortable.

“Our new officer team isn’t necessarily Nos. 1 to 6; but rather, we’re a group of people helping lead the organization,” Bray says. “I’m really excited about making connections with people and getting to travel across the state to different banquets and competitions, and talking with people.”

Bray selected equine science entrepreneurship for her SAE. She has a herd of five horses, including a wild mustang, gives riding lessons to students in the area and hopes to breed horses.

“Natalee will represent Kansas FFA and Pike Valley FFA with enthusiasm, authenticity and care for everyone she meets,” says Katie Carlgren, FFA Advisor for Pike Valley FFA.

Bray will attend Kansas State University this fall and major in ag education.

Hadachek writes from Cuba, Kan. She is a two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, meteorologist, storm chaser, radio host and co-owner of a diversified farm and ranch, Hadachek holds active broadcast meteorology seals of approval from both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.