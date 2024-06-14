Stars align to help Kansas FFA soar

by Amy Hadachek

Shining in the spotlight before 2,615 people at the 2024 Kansas FFA state Convention May 31, three up-and-coming Kansas FFA members stand waiting for their official recognition as state stars. They are Kansas FFA Star Farmer Adelle Higbie of the West Franklin FFA chapter; Kansas FFA Star in Agribusiness Andrew Garman of Pike Valley FFA; and Star in Ag Placement Noah Wiley of Labette County FFA. These star awards were earned by these FFA members who demonstrated outstanding agricultural skills through their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE).

Star Farmer

Adelle Higbie, Pomona, Kan., is eager to assist other FFA members in building their own programs. This West Franklin FFA enjoys helping fellow members soar.

“It brings me joy to serve others through sharing my passion for the meat goat industry,” Higbie says. She’s a sixth-generation Kansas farmer, but the first person in her family to raise meat goats.

Higbie’s goat production SAE is a herd of 40 meat goat breeding stock, and her Beef Production SAE is managing 10 head of Polled Hereford breeding stock. She also sells both goats and calves in her own yearly farm sale. Higbie enjoys being in the kidding barn with the newborn baby goats and watching the offspring grow into production stock.

Becoming the 2024 Kansas FFA Star Farmer is still sinking in.

“It’s an incredible, yet surreal experience to receive this honor, and I’m grateful for the amazing figures in my life who helped mold me into a leader.”

As an only child, Higbie received hours of guidance from her dad and her mom, Angelle Higbie, who has been an FFA advisor for 16 years.

“My mom has been my greatest mentor for becoming an FFA leader,” Higbie says. “I had three other advisors in FFA — Mr. Maurer, Mrs. Bolinger and Mr. Powelson — who each taught me unique skills that helped me pursue my dreams.”

“Adelle has put so many countless hours into her SAE projects, from 5 a.m. to very late evening after practice taking care of her goats and livestock,” says Caleb Powelson, FFA Advisor at West Franklin High School. “To Adelle, every challenge is another opportunity to grow and become a better leader.”

Higbie will attend the University of Kansas this fall and pursue a degree in pre-optometry through a major in biochemistry and minor in Spanish. Then, she plans to attend Northeastern State University's College of Optometry to attain a doctor of optometry degree and continue operating her herds.

Star in Agribusiness

Just hours after earning the 2024 Kansas FFA Star in Agribusiness award for his SAE and business enterprise, Garman Industrial, Andrew Garman of Courtland, Kan. was already “on a roll working on something pretty cool — including a patent — with details expected this fall,” he says.

Garman, who graduated this spring from high school, is focused on propelling his fabrication business. Garman Industrial now has 10 welders and a CNC (computer numerical control) cutter, he says with pride.

“A majority of what I’ve built since starting the business three years ago rolls through that machine, so it’s been a big deal for me,” Garman says. In addition to rebuilding machine parts, Garman does custom fabrication and manufactures agricultural attachments.

“The announcement of Andrew Garman as the 2024 Star in Agribusiness was an overwhelming feeling of pride and joy,” says Katie Carlgren, advisor at Pike Valley FFA. “Andrew is intelligent, hardworking and driven, and his growth as a businessman, student and a person has been tremendous.”

When he won, the emotion was a whirlwind, Garman says. “After I heard my name, I honestly don’t remember a whole lot,” he says.

“Last year, the Star in Agribusiness was the FFA president. I was a delegate and remember watching his interview and slideshow and thinking, ‘That’s really cool, and I should do that.’” Garman says. “I talked with my FFA Advisor, Katie Carlgren, and without her, I probably wouldn’t have been on the stage.”

The structure of an SAE taught him how to keep his books square, and the interviews provided structure for his business. Garman also won his proficiency in ag fabrication and design entrepreneurship, and he’ll compete at nationals in Indianapolis in the fall.

“I’m definitely excited and a little bit nervous,” Garman says.

Star in Ag Placement

Noah Wiley, Edna, Kan., says he enjoys using Case IH and John Deere precision farming technology in his SAE. This Labette County FFA member sets complex computer parameters in tractors and combines for tillage and harvesting wheat, corn and soybean on the 2,000-acre Frazier Farms.

“Noah also does maintenance on all the equipment, he can rebuild an entire planter; he plants, operates the combine and scouts for disease and insects for corn, wheat and soybeans,” says his father, Dustin Wiley, who is one of Noah’s three FFA advisors, along with Kyle Zwahlen and Rocky Becker. “Mr. Frazier’s trust in Noah to operate his half-million-dollar tractors and combines is a testament to how hard Noah works. I’m proud he treats people with kindness and respect.”

Since riding in the buddy seat with his dad growing up on their farm, all Noah wanted to do was farm, says his parents Dustin and Becky Wiley.

Noah learned a lot from his employer, and through relationships he cultivated with seed and implement dealers, crop insurance agents and landlords.

“Noah Wiley is a positive image for his peers and future FFA members,” Zwahlen says. “He’s worked countless hours on his SAE at Frazier Farms and made our FFA chapter, school district and community very proud.”

For others eager to blaze a path in FFA, Noah has some advice.

“Seek out opportunity; and when you find it, seek out successful people, because they didn’t get there by accident,” Noah says. “Apply it to your life, which will take you a long way.”

Noah also earned a Kansas FFA Proficiency Award in fiber and/or oil crop production, and he will compete at the National FFA Convention this fall.

Noah is an incoming sophomore at Coffeyville Community College, with the intent to transfer to Kansas State University, majoring in agricultural economics. He hopes to move back to southeast Kansas, become an agricultural loan officer after college and farm in Labette County.

“I’ve gotten so much out of FFA,” he says. “I’ve made lifelong friends, learned life skills you can’t learn anywhere else. I learned to be a leader and how to be a man.”

Hadachek writes from Cuba, Kan. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning journalist, meteorologist, storm chaser, radio host and co-owner of a diversified farm and ranch. She holds active Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval from both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.