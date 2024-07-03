Western Farm Press Logo

Summer’s first major heat wave to scorch West

Temperatures could top out at 118 in Sacramento Valley, 105 in Willamette Valley.

Tim Hearden, Western Farm Press

July 3, 2024

3 Min Read
Farmers market vendor
Juan Toledo, owner of Toledo Farms in Galt, Calif., tries to stay cool under a tent at a farmers' market in Elk Grove, Calif., during a historic heat wave in 2021. Temperatures in Northern California could be 10 to 20 degrees above normal this weekend.Tim Hearden

After a mild and balmy June, the first major heat wave of the summer is arriving on the West Coast, promising to send temperatures as high as 118 in the northern Sacramento Valley and into the triple digits in Oregon’s Willamette Valley this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple excessive-heat warnings in areas from Bakersfield, Calif., to Portland, Ore., citing a potential for daily records, all-time July records and consecutive days above 100 or 105 degrees through at least Monday, July 8.

The peak of the heat wave is forecast to be Saturday, July 6, when afternoon temperatures are expected to reach 118 degrees in Redding, Calif., 113 in Bakersfield and 105 in Salem, Ore, according to the weather service. Critical fire weather conditions in Northern California are expected to last through today, July 3, with wind gusts reaching 30 mph and daytime humidity as low as 5%, the NWS in Sacramento cautions.

“It is unusual to see heat of this magnitude early in July,” NWS warning coordinator Courtney Carpenter said in a video briefing on July 2. “Our temperatures are forecast to be some 10 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year … It’s also rare to see multiple days of heat risk in a row.”

The heat comes a few weeks after a mid-June cool stretch in which some areas in the Central Valley topped out in the 80s. It arrives as harvests are ongoing for numerous summer crops in California, including peaches, plums, nectarines, table grapes, Valencia oranges, berries and myriad vegetables, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Related:Working with cattle in the heat

Crops at risk

Extreme heat in recent summers has dried out many crops, including alfalfa fields, rangeland and non-irrigated pasture. Tree nut growers have already begun irrigation and nighttime spraying to reduce evaporation during the increasingly hot days, NASS reported.

In the Pacific Northwest, a heat wave that pushed temperatures into the 110s in the early summer of 2021 affected crop yields. One Corvalis, Ore., grower told Farm Press that the heat scorched some of his berries and vegetables. Washington state’s raspberry, blueberry and blackberry farmers reported crop reductions of 20% to 80% that year and cherry growers lost an estimated 20%.

The heat dome that covered northwestern North America three summers ago also caused widespread tree scorch in the Pacific Northwest, as Oregon State University researchers observed leaf discoloration and damage consistent with direct exposure to solar radiation during the hottest afternoons.

Related:Don’t get burned by the heat this summer

With summer heat approaching, California’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently reminded industries of its heat illness prevention standard, which kicks in when the temperature at outdoor work sites reaches 95 degrees or above.

Worker protection

The steps required to prevent heat illness at the work site include:

Water. Access to fresh water in the amount of at least one quart (32 ounces) per hour of work for each employee must be available.

Rest. Whenever workers feel the need to prevent themselves from overheating, a preventive cool-down break period under shade cover is allowed.

Shade. Employers must provide shade coverings when temperature are 80 degrees F and above. Shade coverings and water must be placed as close to the work site as possible.

Plan. A written heat illness prevention program must be developed and implemented to protect outdoor workers during hot periods.

Training. Supervisors and their employees need to be trained on heat illness prevention. Training should include recognizing signs and symptoms of heat illness, knowing the water and shade requirements, acclimating to high-heat temperatures, and having personnel trained in first aid/CPR for responding to workplace emergencies. 

The federal Climate Prediction Center foresees warmer-than-average temperatures lingering throughout most of the U.S. -- including all of the West -- for at least the next month.

About the Author(s)

Tim Hearden

Tim Hearden

Western Farm Press

See more from Tim Hearden
