Corn and soybean production are still ahead of last year’s pace across the region, but the dry, hot weather has lowered crop expectations.

Here is a look at expected yield and production across the region from the most recent USDA Crop Production Report:

Corn and soybean yields were adjusted upward in most places compared to the August report, but overall production was adjusted down in some places because of USDA adjustments to planted and harvested acres, and to account for the fact that some corn acreage will go for silage.

View from the fields

Of course, you can’t get a good sense of what’s really going on without getting out and seeing what’s going on.

Penn State Extension agronomy educators recently toured 83 corn and soybean fields across the state to get a sense of how yields may fare.

The overall corn yield was estimated at 179 bushels per acre, up 27 bushels from last year. The number of soybean pods per acre was also way up, averaging 5.8 million pods per acre, compared to 4.9 million pods last year.

But yields varied depending on region. The southeast part of the state, including Lancaster County, averaged 195 bushels per acre, with yields ranging from 107 to 259 bushels per acre, the highest in the state.

The Northern Tier averaged 151 bushels per acre, the lowest in the state, with yields ranging from 112 to 191 bushels per acre. The western part of the state, with an average of 166 bushels per acre, was the only part of the state that saw its average decrease. Yields ranged from 108 to 210 bushels per acre.

For soybeans, the southeast averaged 6.8 million soybean pods per acre, up from 5.9 million pods, the highest in the state. The Northern Tier averaged 4.5 million pods, the lowest in the state.

POD CHECK: The number of soybean pods per acre also was way up, averaging 5.8 million pods per acre, compared to 4.9 million pods last year. But yields varied depending on region. For soybeans, the southeast averaged 6.8 million soybean pods per acre, up from 5.9 million pods, the highest in the state. The Northern Tier averaged 4.5 million pods, the lowest in the state.

The west region averaged 5.2 million pods, no change from last year, while the central region averaged 6.6 million pods, up significantly from last year’s 4.8 million pods.

But more pods may not mean higher yields. The field report states that Extension educators found fewer and smaller seeds per pod, and there were even some signs of pod abortion.

Although needed rains did come through, it remains to be seen if it will be enough to complete pod fill. Many locations could see below-average yields, the report states.

National view

Corn production is forecast at 14.4 billion bushels, down 5% from last year. Yields are expected to average 175.4 bushels per acre, down 1.6 bushels from last year.

Soybean production is forecast at a record-high 4.53 billion bushels, up 2% from 2022. Yields are expected to average a record-high 51.9 bushels per acre, up 0.5 bushels from last year.