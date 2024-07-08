Report: Wheat acres bite the dust

While corn is king by number of acres planted in the region, soybean acres got a big boost this season, while wheat acres nosedived.

Took a look at what producers have planted across the region, according to the June USDA plantings report:

In Ohio and Michigan, corn and soybean acres traded off, with less corn but more beans being planted.

Across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, both corn and soybean acres increased — except for New York, where corn and soybean acres decreased. But across the board, winter wheat acres tumbled with most states seeing double-digit acreage declines.

Bad weather last fall likely prevented some producers from getting into fields, but local wheat basis has struggled as elevators have had trouble unloading a banner 2023 winter wheat crop. New-crop basis, as seen in weekly Grain Bids reports published by USDA, has been well below average.

Another big crop this year may keep basis low through the end of the year and into next year.

Corn, wheat in storage

The National Agricultural Statistics Service publishes crop stock reports in Michigan and Ohio.

The June 1 report for Michigan showed corn stocks totaling 117 million bushels, 17% percent over last year, according to Marlo D. Johnson, regional director of the USDA-NASS Great Lakes Regional Office. About 56% of corn was stored on farms. Third-quarter usage and spoilage, also known as disappearance, was 84.7 million bushels, compared to 75.3 million bushels a year earlier.

Soybean stocks were 16.2 million bushels, 46% lower than a year earlier. Farm stocks of soybeans were 8 million bushels. The third quarter disappearance was 27.5 million bushels, compared to 15.9 million bushels the same period a year earlier.

Wheat stocks totaled 19.8 million bushels, 48% above a year ago. Fourth-quarter disappearance was 10 million bushels, compared to 6.11 million bushels a year earlier. About 96% of wheat stocks were in commercial storage.

In Ohio, corn stocks totaled 250 million bushels, 24% above a year ago, says Ben Torrance, state statistician for the USDA-NASS Ohio Field Office. About 56% of corn was stored on farms. The third quarter disappearance was 164 million bushels, compared to 172 million bushels a year ago.

Soybean stocks were 76.6 million bushels, 25% percent higher than stocks a year earlier. Farm stocks of soybeans were 39 million bushels. The third quarter showed disappearance at 55.9 million bushels, compared to 85.5 million bushels a year earlier.

Wheat stocks were 34.6 million bushels, 28% more than a year ago. Fourth-quarter disappearance was 12.8 million bushels, same as the year before. About 98% of wheat stocks were in commercial storage.

National view

The USDA’s corn plantings stand at 91.5 million acres, which is higher than the previous estimate in March, but more than 3 million acres less than last year.

Soybean acres stand at 86.1 million, 3% higher than last year, but less than the previous projection of 86.5 million acres.

Wheat acres, at 47.2 million acres, are 5% lower than last year. The largest slice of wheat acres is winter wheat — 33.8 million acres — followed by spring wheat — 11.3 million acres — and durum — 2.17 million acres.

According to a June 28 article by Farm Futures, corn stocks as of June 1 totaled 4.99 billion bushels, a 22% increase over the previous year. About 3.03 billion bushels are being stored on-farm, with off-farm stocks at 1.97 billion bushels. Disappearance between March and May totaled 3.36 billion bushels, which is slightly higher than 3.29 billion bushels over the same period a year ago.

Soybean stocks were at 970 million bushels, which is a year-over-year increase of 22%. Of that total, 466 million bushels are being stored on-farm, with off-farm stocks at 504 million bushels. Disappearance between March and May reached 875 million bushels, which was a 2% decline from last year.

Old-crop all-wheat stocks were at 702 million bushels, a year-over-year increase of 23%. Of that total, 139 million bushels are being stored on-farm, with the remaining 563 million bushels stored off-farm. Disappearance between March and May totaled 387 million bushels, a year-over-year increase of 4%.

Other crops

Barley

Delaware: 21,000 acres

Maryland: 31,000 acres

Pennsylvania: 40,000 acres

Hay

Maine: 139,000 acres

Maryland: 195,000 acres

New York: 1.14 million acres

Pennsylvania: 1.22 million acres

Ohio: 810,000 acres

Michigan: 780,000 acres

Oats