NBGC field days focus on progressive farms and growers

National Black Growers Council Model Farm Field Days provide profoundly more than producer access to “model” farms. The annual events held in central locations throughout the southern U.S. introduce a diverse variety of farmers to new information, cutting edge technology, and climate smart practices through partnerships with ag industry and personal interactions with producers.

NBGC’s summer field days continue the tradition of providing historically disadvantaged growers access to important information through interactions with farmers from similar backgrounds. The Summer 2024 lineup of events offers a diverse range of experiences across the Midsouth and beyond.

Summer Field Day Schedule

• May 23-24 at Darden Bridgeforth and Sons in Tanner, Ala.

• June 6-7 at Conyer Farms in Pine Bluff, Ark.

• June 27-28 at Smith Farms in Greenville, Miss.

• July 25-26 at Armstrong Farms in Bastrop, La.

• August 29-30 at James Farms in Montezuma, Ga.

Conyer Farms, Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Lawrence “Wink” Conyer’s operation in Pine Bluff, Ark., primarily produces corn, rice and soybeans. Conyer is involved in a number of climate smart agriculture initiatives, as well as cooperative research with the University of Arkansas and University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Conyer frequently hosts field days for NBGC to help increase access to information on government programs and sustainability practices. For his 2024 field day, improving experiences for young people interested in agriculture is his primary focus.

“My field day this year is going to hinge on trying to get the youngsters to get involved,” Conyer said. “I want to bring some new technology out and let them know that there's more to ag than just what’s planted in the soil.”

Armstrong Farms, Bastrop, Louisiana

Visitors to northeast Louisiana’s Armstrong Farms will find a wealth of experience and fresh perspectives from father-daughter duo Harper and Ashley Armstrong. Armstrong Farms produces nearly 1,000 acres of row crops – corn rice and soybeans – as well as almost 100 acres of produce.

The birthplace of NBGC’s Model Farm Field Days, Armstrong farms is no stranger to hosting tours and incubating new ideas.

“We’ve been doing these field days for at least 16 years,” Armstrong said. “If I’m not mistaken, the field days started at this farm when Morehouse Black Farmers started doing field days for this parish.”

Armstrong has always enjoyed the personal interaction field days bring, as well as the amount of information to consume on top ag companies and technologies. While the 2024 field day will be her first acting as the main host, she said she’s excited to share more about her passion project - the produce side of the family business.

As a longtime NBGC member and current board member, Armstrong said the atmosphere at field days is just a reflection of the overall mission and culture of the association.

“I've been involved for a long time because my dad was one of the founding members,” Armstrong said. “I’ve always been around this group, so it just became natural for me to be involved because I believe in what they believe and I enjoyed the fellowship of other farmers like myself. They’re family.”