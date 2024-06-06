MSU offers full slate of field days

From now through September, Michigan State University Extension and MSU AgBioResearch are hosting a series of field days on campus and at research and Extension centers across Michigan.

There’s a broad offering of topics, including management of dairy, dry beans, Christmas trees, potatoes, turfgrass and wheat, to name a few.

The events are open to the public. Some are free, while others have registration fees. Check details of the individual event for more information.

If interested in attending, please see the event page below. If there is no event page, please contact the research center directly. Here is a list of dates:

June 14. Christmas Tree Field Day at the Horticultural Teaching and Research Center. 3291 N. College Road, Holt. 517-353-7878.

June 19. Dairy STEM Field Day at the MSU Agronomy Farm. 4450 Beaumont Road, Lansing. 517-355-2287.

June 19. Food Grains Field Day at the W.K. Kellogg Biological Station. 3700 E. Gull Lake Drive, Hickory Corners. 269-671-5117.

June 25. Michigan Wheat Program Summer Field Day at the Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center. 3775 S. Reese Road, Frankenmuth. 989-652-8014.

June 26. Weed Tour Field Day at the MSU Plant Pathology Field Laboratory. 3735 N. College Road, Lansing. 517-355-2156.

July 24. AABI Extension Equipment Field Day at the Horticulture Teaching and Research Center. 3291 N. College Road, Holt. 517-353-7878.

July 31. 35th annual Viticulture Field Day at the Southwest Michigan Research and Extension Center. 1791 Hillendale Road, Benton Harbor. 269-944-1477.

Aug. 2. Organic Inspection Field Day at the North Farm. N5431 Rock River Road, Chatham, at the Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center, E3774 University Drive, Chatham. 906-439-5114.

Aug. 8. Potato Field Day at the Montcalm Research Center. 4629 W. McBrides Road, Lakeview. 989-365-3473.

Aug. 10. 125th anniversary celebration at the Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center. E3774 University Drive, Chatham. 906-439-5114.

Aug. 13. Farming for the Future Field Day at the West Central Michigan Research and Extension Center. 5185 N. Oceana Drive, Hart. 231-225-0443.

Aug. 14. Turfgrass Field Day at the Hancock Turfgrass Research Center. 4444 Farm Lane, East Lansing. 517-353-3117.

Aug. 22. Summer Bus Tour and Annual Field Day at the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center. 6686 S. Center Highway, Traverse City. 231-946-1510.

Sept. 5. Long-Term Agroecosystems Research Field Day at the W.K. Kellogg Biological Station. 3700 E. Gull Lake Drive, Hickory Corners. 269-671-5117.

Sept. 23. Field Day at the Trevor Nichols Research Center. 6237 124th Ave., Fennville. 269-561-5040.

Source: MSUE