Largest farm field day in N.C. set for Aug. 7

The Blackland Farm Managers Tour is set for Aug. 7 at the Tidewater Research Station in Plymouth, N.C.

Farm Press Staff

June 27, 2024

2023 Blackland Farm Managers Tour
Participants check out a corn research plot at the 2023 Blackland Farm Managers Tour held at Middle Creek Farms in Engelhard, N.C.John Hart

The 54th annual Blackland Farm Managers Tour, the largest farm field day in North Carolina, is set for Aug. 7 at the Tidewater Research Station in Plymouth.

This is the first time in 10 years that the tour will be at the Tidewater station. The station is located at 207 Research Station Road, Plymouth, N.C. More than 500 farmers and agribusiness professionals are expected to attend the tour.

The focus of this year’s tour will be soybean and corn production, herbicide resistance, water management, crop fertility, insect, disease and weed management and other topics. Featured presenters will be North Carolina State University Extension specialists who will provide the latest agronomic data to help Blackland farmers improve efficiency, productivity, yield and profit. Pesticide and CCA credits will be available.

Registration, a catered breakfast and a vendor fair begin at 7 a.m. Wagons will depart for research plots at 8:30 a.m. and field presentations will end at 12:10 p.m. The field day concludes with a catered lunch and vendor fair at 12:15 p.m.

Featured speakers and topics are:

  • Rachel Vann - Soybean Growth Habit Impact on Growth and Yield

  • Dominic Reisig - Impacts of BT Corn on Yield and Development of Corn Earworm

  • Chad Poole - Role of Genetics and Water in Mitigating Climate Induced Stress

  • LeAnn Lux -Dialing in on Fungicide Efficacy & Timing in Full Season & Double Crop Soybeans

  • Jason Ward - Detecting Water Stress Using UAVs

  • Ron Heiniger - How Important is Seed Placement to High Yield in Corn

  • Wes Everman - Managing Herbicide Resistance with Precision Application

  • Luke Gatiboni - Managing Crop Fertilization to Increase Profitability

  • Alex Woodley - Evaluating the Efficiency of Nitrogen Stabilizers

You are asked to register through Eventbrite if you plan to attend.  There is no need to print your tickets, but you will still need to visit the registration table to get your pesticide credits and meal token. For more information, click here.

About the Author(s)

