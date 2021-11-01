ISU honors alumni, friends who contribute to ag

Recently, Iowa State University held an honors and awards ceremony to recognize alumni and friends who have made their mark in agriculture or agricultural business. The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences recognized five for their work. Here's a look at the honorees:

Brothers Neal and Dwight Conover. Both Conovers received the CALS Floyd Andre Award, which honors alumni and friends who have made outstanding contributions to production agriculture or agricultural business, or who have had a significant impact on Iowa agriculture.



INVESTED IN AGRICULTURE: Neal Conover (left), and his brother, Dwight, co-founded a banking organization that has since grown to serve more than 20 locations in Iowa and Nebraska. (Courtesy of ISU)

The Conovers co-founded Northwest Financial Corp. in Arnolds Park, Iowa, and have grown the banking organization to be one of the Midwest's top financial institutions. The business has more than $2.5 billion in assets and over 20 locations in Iowa and Nebraska.

The Conovers were presented with an opportunity to acquire a troubled bank in southwest Iowa in 1984, and then two savings and loan institutions in 1988. The brothers, who grew up on a farm near Holstein, Iowa, built their business with the goal of creating a model for sustainable, long-term success.

The Conovers bring more than 90 years of combined banking industry experience to the business, and they use their skills as agriculturists, leaders and bank professionals to guide their organization.

Rachel Chikwamba. Chikwamba was honored with the George Washington Carver Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes alumni and friends who have demonstrated outstanding achievement or leadership in making significant, influential or innovative contributions to society.



GLOBAL IMPACT: Rachel Chikwamba was honored with the George Washington Carver Distinguished Service Award for her global work in agriculture. (Courtesy of ISU)

A Zimbabwe native, Chikwamba is a highly regarded expert in innovation, making global impacts in the fields of agriculture, health, chemicals and the environment. As a group executive and vice president for chemicals, agriculture, food, and health for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research in Pretoria, South Africa, she leads the council's strategies for research, development and innovation to improve economic competitiveness and innovation.

Prior to her time at CSIR, Chikwamba worked in a variety of research capacities, where her work has been published in several journals. She's managed numerous research projects including a sorghum nutritional fortification program, with support and grants from notable sources like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the European Union Framework programs.

Deland Myers Sr. Myers was selected as the CALS Henry A. Wallace Award recipient, which honors college alumni or friends who have made notable professional achievements nationally or internationally; and brought distinction to themselves, the college and the university through their contributions.



A FOCUS ON FOOD: Deland Myers Sr. was honored for his work in food science and food security. The ISU alum has a storied career in food product development food security and using plant proteins in nonfood products. (Courtesy of ISU)

Myers is a nationally known food scientist with work in food product development, food security and utilization of plant proteins in nonfood products. Currently, he serves as emeritus professor in the College of Agriculture and Human Sciences at Prairie View A&M University in Texas.

Myers started his career with Pillsbury Co. before returning to ISU as a faculty member in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition. More recently, he has focused his efforts on food security, and training young professionals to develop affordable, nutritious products to meet the needs of low-resource communities.

In 2021, Myers and his wife, Evie, helped recharge the ISU Dr. George A. Jackson Legacy Challenge, a fundraising effort dedicated to the support of underrepresented and minority students at ISU.

Kevin Ross. Ross received the CALS Outstanding Young Professional Award honoring midcareer CALS alumni or friends who have distinguished themselves through significant advancement and achievement in their discipline, field or area of expertise.



TELLING THE STORY: Kevin Ross farms near Underwood, Iowa, but his work has reached beyond the farm to support grassroots organizations and local boards to grow agriculture. (Courtesy of ISU)

A farmer from Underwood, Iowa, Ross has been instrumental in supporting and promoting agriculture both locally and nationally. He's a sixth-generation farmer and owner of Ross Land and Cattle, an operation that includes corn, soybeans, alfalfa and cattle.

For years, Ross has been involved in various grassroots organizations and local boards to grow and improve the agriculture industry. He recently concluded his term as chairman of the National Corn Growers Association and previously served as the Iowa Corn Growers Association president.

Ross’ support of the industry is evidenced by his commitment to ISU. He served as past chairman of the West Pottawattamie County Extension Council and on the CALS Dean’s Advisory Council from 2013 to 2018. For the past three years, Ross has shared the stories of and advocated for ISU Extension and Outreach and CALS as a university delegate for the Council for Agricultural Research, Extension and Teaching.

