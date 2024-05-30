Is Missouri out of drought risk?

Most of Missouri exited drought conditions this month, but above-average temperatures could reverse this trend.

The May 14 update shows that only 17.98% of Missouri is either abnormally dry or in moderate drought. This is an improvement from six weeks ago, when the U.S. Drought Monitor showed 66.55% of the state abnormally dry or in a drought.

Abundant rainfall over the past two months improved the situation after back-to-back drought years in 2022 and 2023, says Zack Leasor, University of Missouri Extension state climatologist.

Even with widespread improvements in the short term, he says Missouri remains vulnerable to drought this year based on long-term dryness and above-average temperatures through the beginning of 2024. Adding to the scenario is a shift from El Niño to La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean, which often produce a warmer and drier summer.

Rain recharges soil moisture

Missouri experienced its 15th-wettest April since 1895.

Several locations in western Missouri received just over 10 inches of rainfall during April, Leasor says in a news release. By the end of the month, year-to-date precipitation in Missouri was 12.87 inches, 1.58 inches above average.

Soil moisture levels and streamflow improvements have been significant across the state, although groundwater recovery lags behind.

WET AND WARM: According to University of Missouri Extension state climatologist Zack Leasor, the state experienced warm and dry weather in early spring, However, April saw cooler and wetter conditions. (Courtesy of MU Extension)

On April 1, 58% of the U.S. Geological Survey monitoring gauges in the state recorded at least below-normal streamflow (less than 25th percentile); that number dropped to 1% as of May 15.

“Agricultural drought impacts have been absent, but the timing of rainfall early in the growing season has made planting and planning fieldwork difficult,” Leasor adds. “Groundwater has been slower to recover after several years of dry conditions, but there have been improvements since April.��”

The National Weather Service Climate Center expects the active weather pattern to continue through May and predicts a higher probability of above-average precipitation in June.

La Niña heat brings plant problems

Above-average temperatures affect plants.

Agronomists consider 86 degrees F as the optimum temperature for corn and soybean growth. Temperatures above that slow important reactions, including those involved in photosynthesis, reducing yield potential.

The direct effect of elevated temperature on crop yields is small in most years, but when temperatures top 95 degrees, corn and soybean yields may drop even in the few areas where there is adequate precipitation.