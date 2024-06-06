In a bind: 3 tips for controlling bindweed

Gardeners may like morningglories to beautify their flowerbeds. But for farmers, the field bindweed is anything but pretty.

Farmers have been battling bindweed in their fields since before the United States was formed. This perennial vine affects millions of acres in the Great Plains. Kansas State University agronomy researchers estimate that dense stands of field bindweed can lead to 20% to 50% yield reduction in cereals, and a shocking 50% to 80% yield reduction in row crops.

The challenge in controlling field bindweed is in its growth and development. Any seeds near the soil surface will germinate all growing season after rain. Seedlings emerge in the spring — in Kansas, that’s early to mid-April. The seedlings quickly grow a deep taproot, as shallow as 6 feet in drier climates, and as deep as 30 feet in wetter climates.

Even more bothersome is the many lateral roots that bindweeds will develop six weeks after they emerge. In just one season, according to K-State agronomists, these lateral roots can spread in a 10-foot diameter, forming buds along the length of the lateral roots that then develop into shoots and new plants. Once those lateral roots are developed, the control game gets even more difficult.

Bindweed will bloom and develop most of its seeds in May and June, but it can and will continue to reproduce seed all through August if the conditions are right. But this crafty weed has also developed the ability to spread by root segments, and they can be spread by tillage.

Controlling the uncontrollable

The Kansas Department of Agriculture classifies field bindweed as a noxious weed, and by law landowners and managers are required to control any spread of the weed, and ultimately work to eradicate it.

According to KDA’s definition, “control” means that both the roots and flowers must be destroyed. Remember, the seeds of field bindweed will remain viable in the soil up to 50 years — even after repeated control practices — resulting in a possible seed bank that can reestablish an infestation if landowners let their guard down.

KDA recommends that farmers reach out to their county noxious weed directors for information about control methods that work locally. And, also to use more than one control method at a time to get ahead of bindweed.

Break its cycle. No-till farming, along with crop rotation and keeping the soil covered with dense cover crops, can minimize new bindweed populations establishing in the field. Cultural control methods require vigilance, though. Watch for any new populations getting a foothold in fence lines, roads, ditches and other bare ground areas near the field, KDA advises. Deploy herbicides. There are quite a few herbicides with different modes of action that are labeled for battling field bindweed. Farmers who are considering sharing the cost of herbicide applications with landowners should check with county weed directors, KDA advises. Follow label directions, but consider tank mixes or premixes of two or more herbicides, and switch between modes of action often for greater efficacy. Herbicides include 2,4-D; dicamba; diflufenzopyr; diquat; glyphosate; imazapic; imazapyr; picloram and quinclorac, among others. Get digging. Remember, field bindweed reproduces by seeds and segments. Its deep and complex root system requires deep, repeated cultivation. And to be effective, according to KDA, it should occur every two to three weeks annually, which will deplete the root system but also could lead to topsoil erosion. Mechanical control isn’t typically financially practical for most farmers, but it may be the last option available.

Timing

Bindweed grows spring, summer, and fall. K-State Extension Sunflower District has some advice on effective control of bindweed; search for “bindweed” at sunflower.k-state.edu/agronomy.

Different herbicides have better control of bindweed, depending on the season they’re applied. For example, according to research, Roundup provided 83% control of bindweed when applied in the spring, versus 60% control when applied in the fall. However, an application of Tordon and Roundup had 79% control when applied in the fall, versus 52% control when applied in the spring.

“The most effective control program includes preventative measures over several years in conjunction with timely herbicide applications,” according to the Sunflower Extension District’s report. “Use of close row spacings and vigorous, competitive crops such as winter wheat or forage sorghum may aid control.”

For more information, search for “2024 Chemical Weed Control for Field Crops, Pastures, Rangeland, and Noncropland,” published by K-State Extension, at bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu.