How did cannabis become legalized?

Adult-use cannabis was legalized in Minnesota in 2023, but Anthony Cortilet says that journey actually began in 2014.

That is when then-Gov. Mark Dayton signed a bill to legalize medical cannabis in the state, and Cortilet told attendees of the Minnesota Crop Improvement Association annual meeting “that started the Department of Health’s oversight into the two manufacturers that produce medical cannabis.” Cortilet is the Minnesota Department of Agriculture section manager of Seed, Noxious Weed, Hemp and Biotechnology.

Later that same year, the farm bill included language defining hemp separately from marijuana.

Cortilet says that even though medical, adult-use, marijuana and hemp are essentially the same plant, “defining hemp separately from marijuana from a legal perspective was extremely important.”

That same farm bill allowed for state departments of agriculture to develop pilot programs to study the growth, cultivation and marketing of hemp to see the viability of it becoming an ag commodity. “It still was not considered a crop, nor was it considered legal,” he says. “You had to be licensed under the Department of Agriculture to be able to participate.”

Minnesota Industrial Hemp Development Act was enacted by the state Legislature in 2015, and Cortilet assisted in developing the program to begin licensing growers with the first seeds planted in 2016.

Canadians have been planting hemp since 1998, and though plants were being grown across the border from Roseau and Kittson counties, Cortilet had to obtain Drug Enforcement Administration registrations and get the seed through border customs into the U.S. to allow farmers to plant.

Minnesota was one of the first states to start a hemp program, along with Colorado, Kentucky and Tennessee and followed eventually by other states.

Hemp products expand

While industrial hemp was initially intended to be used for grain and fiber, products from cannabinoid hemp such as CBD [cannabidiol], began to appear throughout the United States in and around late 2017. Many of these products were being grown from hemp produced under state pilot programs and began to develop the hemp cannabinoid market in the U.S. “You’re basically doing the same thing you’re doing with marijuana,” he says. “You’re growing female flowers to extract cannabinoids out of it, except you’re not utilizing any of the THC, which is psychoactive. That is not what industrial hemp was supposed to be.”

The production of CBDs and CBGs [cannabigerol] from intended industrial hemp plants became problematic, “because certain cannabis breeders began crossing marijuana varieties with hemp varieties in order to produce plants that would yield high cannabinoid output and also pass a field hemp certification test,” he says. Industrial hemp is nothing new; it’s an “Old World crop, and it has been bred as such.” Hemp cultivation has been prohibited for 60 to 70 years, but when cannabinoid varieties were introduced, “We started bringing in stuff bred out of marijuana from the illicit market by people who are not traditional ‘plant breeders.’”

According to the USDA, the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (2018 Farm Bill) authorized the production of hemp, and removed hemp and hemp seeds from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s schedule of Controlled Substances. It also directed the USDA to issue regulations and guidance to implement a program to create a consistent regulatory framework around production of hemp throughout the United States. The establishment of hemp as a regulated commodity also paves the way for U.S. hemp farmers to participate in other USDA farm programs.

“So, now it’s not just fiber and grain — it also includes extracts from the plant,” Cortilet says, adding that opened the door for a “farmer” to “take a small greenhouse bay or up to an acre and actually make some cash off of that.”

Even though Congress instructed the Department of Justice to deschedule hemp as not a controlled substance, it was still considered illegal to add cannabinoids to many foods under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. “So, in 2018, hemp gets delisted; it is no longer marijuana if it is 0.3% Delta9 THC or less by weight,” he says. “However, the Food and Drug Administration still says any cannabinoid in a food product, and that includes any beverages, is not legal. The cannabinoids are considered drugs that would need FDA approval and are not ingredients.”

Proof of toxicity

Michael Merriman, supervisor of the seed and biotech unit at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, says the onus of toxicology proof lies with the hemp growers, as his department looks at the “end plant” and not the end use.

“We’re looking at the intended plant that’s actually going to grow. So there’s actually a little bit more of a burden actually on hemp growers in that case, because they need to have a certificate of analysis that shows that their parent plant to that seed is 0.3 or less percent THC,” he says. “So there isn’t an additional burden on cannabis growers to show that they’re above 0.3 THC out of that plant. But what you see on that label shouldn’t say that it’s cannabis or marijuana versus hemp.”

In 2019, the state Legislature created a statute allowing the sale of non-intoxicating hemp cannabinoids, setting the stage for CBD drops and lotions.

Taking it one step further, in 2022 the state Legislature passed yet another statute allowing edible cannabinoid products. “Everybody thinks last year when the governor signed the adult-use bill, that was the beginning of adult use,” Cortilet says. “Actually, it was this little-known statute, because what it did was allowed for 5 milligrams per serving, and up to 50 per package of THC to be added to these cannabinoid products.”

That set the table for 2023 when the adult-use bill was passed, allowing recreational use, which permits people to have eight plants in a household — four that are mature with flowers and ready to harvest, and four plants that are seedlings or immature.

With the legalization of adult-use cannabis, comes the development of the Office of Cannabis Management, a new agency in Minnesota government.

The implementation of the OCM covers a wide range of efforts, including designing licensing software, drafting rules, engaging with communities and advocates, communicating with the public, writing job descriptions, hiring new permanent staff, and more — all in service of launching a safe, accessible and equitable cannabis market in Minnesota.

Since the law was signed and legalization began, OCM has been working with the Legislature and advocates to make some adjustments to the cannabis law to help ensure a timely market launch and effective regulation for the long term. Starting this summer, OCM will host feedback sessions on draft rules for community organizations, advocates and people interested in the cannabis industry, with the goal of submitting draft rules for formal public comment period later this year and completing rulemaking in early 2025.

Applications for cannabis business licenses are expected to be available once rules are approved and in force.