Global sunflower production up 1%

Global sunflower production in 2024-25 is forecast to increase 1% from the previous year to 55.4 million metric tons. USDA expects reduced production for Russia and Argentina, and increased for Ukraine, Turkey and the European Union.

Ukraine’s sunflower production is forecast to recover slightly from 2023-24 as farmers shift planted area from grain in favor of oilseeds; however, the crop will remain much lower than pre-war levels. Russia is expected to remain the world’s largest producer, followed by Ukraine and the EU.

Global sunflower seed consumption in 2024-25 is forecast to remain relatively flat at 55.6 MMT. Seed exports are forecast to decline by 9% this year as Russia and Ukraine resume crushing a larger portion of their crop domestically.

Global sunflower seed stocks at the end of 2024-25 are forecast to decrease 11% to 2.49 MMT, which is below the five-year average. These figures can change dramatically over the course of the next few months, depending upon weather conditions this summer and fall.

What can we expect?

Global sunflower oil production for marketing year 2024-25 is forecast at 21.7 MMT, down 0.1 MMT on lower sunflower crush in Ukraine and Argentina, partially offsetting the higher crush and sunflower oil production in the EU and Russia. Global sunflower oil exports are expected to decline 1 MMT to 13.4 MMT on lower shipments from Argentina, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia.

Imports of sunflower oil for the EU and India are forecast to decline in the 2024-25 marketing year. Global sunflower oil consumption for marketing year 2024-25 is forecast to decline nearly 2% from a record-high consumption in marketing year 2023-24 of 20.7 MMT. The decline is projected with the major consumers of India, China, Iran and the EU.

With global demand growth outpacing global supply, global sunflower oil ending stocks for 2024-25 are forecast to decline slightly to 2.5 MMT from 2.7 MMT in 2023-24

U.S. production unknown

2024 U.S. sunflower production is still undetermined and will not be known until this fall. Initial industry estimates pegged 2024 U.S. production at 1.6 billion pounds, which would represent a decrease of 29% from last year. The lower production is based on a drop in planted area from 1.32 million to 957,500 acres and trend yields for oil-type and confection sunflowers.

USDA reported March 1 seed stocks for all sunflower seed types at 1.16 billion pounds, up 22% from last year. Using this stocks figure and production estimate, ending stocks should be minimal at the end of this marketing year given current demand. It also sets up a positive price trend through the 2024-25 marketing year.

The anticipated smaller 2024 U.S. sunflower crop should keep old-crop prices firm. Also, price premiums likely will be in place to encourage growers to desiccate and harvest early. Bird food demand should also start to heat up this month.

Overall new-crop price direction will be driven by demand news and eventual 2024 crop production.