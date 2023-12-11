Sponsored By
Wallaces Farmer

ISU Extension specialists will visit 12 Iowa locations in January to share the latest research on corn and soybean production.

December 11, 2023

ears of corn
MANAGEMENT: Iowa farmers can learn more about best management practices for the coming year by attending the Crop Advantage meetings in January. Holly Spangler

The 2024 Crop Advantage meetings Jan. 3-30 will give Iowa farmers a solid foundation of research-based information to help make smart, informed decisions for their operations. Iowa State University Extension specialists will travel to 12 locations in Iowa to offer updated management options and recommendations.

The meetings will include continuing education credits for certified crop advisers and recertification for pesticide applicators. All sites offer private pesticide applicator continuing instruction as well, for an additional fee.

“This program series allows ISU Extension and Outreach specialists to meet with farmers across the state,” says Josh Michel, an ISU Extension field agronomist. “We’re excited to provide the quality, in-person education farmers have come to expect.”

Over 1,500 individuals attended one of the Crop Advantage meetings held across Iowa in 2023, representing all 99 Iowa counties and surrounding states. About 85% of attendees said the information they gained from Crop Advantage would likely save them between $5 and $20 per acre.

“Our goal is always to prepare producers to manage potential issues when they arise, or even before the issues arise,” Michel says. “We do that by sharing the most up-to-date scientific knowledge from Iowa State University researchers. Each location’s program is unique, as content is driven by local needs and production issues.”

Program topics vary by location and are selected for regional issues. Topics on this year’s agenda include 2024’s crop market outlook, nutrient management updates, soybean gall midge, climate, corn and soybean disease management updates, weed management, and more.  

Early registration for each location is $75; late registration is $100. Registration includes lunch, refreshment breaks and CCA credits; register online. For more information, contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-6429, or [email protected]. Or contact your regional ISU Extension field agronomist.

The 2024 meeting dates and locations follow:

  • Jan. 3 – Sheldon

  • Jan. 4 – Storm Lake

  • Jan. 5 – Mason City

  • Jan. 10 – Ankeny

  • Jan. 11 – Burlington

  • Jan. 16 – Cedar Falls

  • Jan. 18 – Atlantic

  • Jan. 19 – Davenport

  • Jan. 23 – Okoboji

  • Jan. 24 – Templeton

  • Jan. 25 – Coralville

  • Jan. 30 – Le Mars

Source: Iowa State University Extension

