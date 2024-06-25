Explore Extension fields days in the Dakotas

June 25, 2024
Extension field days at the Dakotas’ land-grant universities offer valuable information on new research and production practices, as well as providing networking opportunities for producers.
The events feature researchers, speakers, field demonstrations and tours to showcase the work done by North and South Dakota state universities in developing practical solutions for farmers and ranchers. Register for one of the opportunities below.
NDSU Extension Field Days
Sign up for these field days online at NDSU Extension. All events are in Central time unless noted otherwise:
July 8. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Central Grasslands Research Extension Center; 4824 48th Ave. SE, Streeter
July 9. 8 a.m. to noon Mountain time; Dickinson Research Extension Center; 1041 State Ave., Dickinson
July 9. 3 to 7 p.m. Mountain; Hettinger Research Extension Center, 105 NDSU REC Road, Hettinger
July 10. 8 a.m. to noon Mountain; Dickinson Research Extension Center – Livestock; 11090 15th St. SW, Manning
July 10. 4 to 8 p.m.; Williston Research Extension Center – Agronomy and Horticulture; 14120 Highway 2, Williston
July 11. 8:30 a.m. to noon; Williston Research Extension Center – Irrigation; 5154 112th Ave. NW, Ray
July 15. 5 to 8 p.m.; Agronomy Seed Farm; 15499 37th St. SE, Casselton
July 16. All day starting at 9 a.m.; Carrington Research Extension Center; 663 U.S. Highway 281, Carrington
July 17. 8:30 to noon; North Central Research Extension Center; 5400 Highway 83 South, Minot
July 18. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Langdon Research Extension Center; 9280 107th Ave. NE, Langdon
SDSU Extension Field Days
Sign up for these field days online at SDSU Extension. All events are in Central time:
July 9. 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Southeast Research Farm Field Day; 29974 University Road, Beresford
July 11. 4 p.m. to dusk; Northeast Research Farm Field Day; 15710 455th Ave., South Shore
July 18. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oak Lake Field Station Field Day; 19862 483rd Ave., Astoria
July 29. 9 a.m. to noon; Cottonwood Field Day: Rangland monitoring; 23738 Fairview Road, Philip
Aug. 22. 9 a.m. to noon; Cottonwood Field Day: Using drones in livestock production; 23738 Fairview Road, Philip
