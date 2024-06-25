Explore Extension fields days in the Dakotas

Extension field days at the Dakotas’ land-grant universities offer valuable information on new research and production practices, as well as providing networking opportunities for producers.

The events feature researchers, speakers, field demonstrations and tours to showcase the work done by North and South Dakota state universities in developing practical solutions for farmers and ranchers. Register for one of the opportunities below.

NDSU Extension Field Days

Sign up for these field days online at NDSU Extension. All events are in Central time unless noted otherwise:

July 8. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Central Grasslands Research Extension Center; 4824 48th Ave. SE, Streeter

July 9. 8 a.m. to noon Mountain time; Dickinson Research Extension Center; 1041 State Ave., Dickinson

July 9. 3 to 7 p.m. Mountain; Hettinger Research Extension Center, 105 NDSU REC Road, Hettinger

July 10. 8 a.m. to noon Mountain; Dickinson Research Extension Center – Livestock; 11090 15th St. SW, Manning

July 10. 4 to 8 p.m.; Williston Research Extension Center – Agronomy and Horticulture; 14120 Highway 2, Williston

July 11. 8:30 a.m. to noon; Williston Research Extension Center – Irrigation; 5154 112th Ave. NW, Ray

July 15. 5 to 8 p.m.; Agronomy Seed Farm; 15499 37th St. SE, Casselton

July 16. All day starting at 9 a.m.; Carrington Research Extension Center; 663 U.S. Highway 281, Carrington

July 17. 8:30 to noon; North Central Research Extension Center; 5400 Highway 83 South, Minot

July 18. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Langdon Research Extension Center; 9280 107th Ave. NE, Langdon

SDSU Extension Field Days

Sign up for these field days online at SDSU Extension. All events are in Central time: