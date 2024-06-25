Dakota Farmer

Explore Extension fields days in the Dakotas

Find an Extension field tour to attend at North Dakota and South Dakota state universities.

Sarah McNaughton, Editor, Dakota Farmer

June 25, 2024

2 Min Read
farmers attending a field day
FIELD OF LEARNING: Field days, such as this one hosted by the NDSU North Central Research Extension Center, help bring production solutions to farmers and ranchers.Sarah McNaughton

Extension field days at the Dakotas’ land-grant universities offer valuable information on new research and production practices, as well as providing networking opportunities for producers.

The events feature researchers, speakers, field demonstrations and tours to showcase the work done by North and South Dakota state universities in developing practical solutions for farmers and ranchers. Register for one of the opportunities below.

NDSU Extension Field Days

Sign up for these field days online at NDSU Extension. All events are in Central time unless noted otherwise:

  • July 8. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Central Grasslands Research Extension Center; 4824 48th Ave. SE, Streeter

  • July 9. 8 a.m. to noon Mountain time; Dickinson Research Extension Center; 1041 State Ave., Dickinson

  • July 9. 3 to 7 p.m. Mountain; Hettinger Research Extension Center, 105 NDSU REC Road, Hettinger

  • July 10. 8 a.m. to noon Mountain; Dickinson Research Extension Center – Livestock; 11090 15th St. SW, Manning

  • July 10. 4 to 8 p.m.; Williston Research Extension Center – Agronomy and Horticulture; 14120 Highway 2, Williston

  • July 11. 8:30 a.m. to noon; Williston Research Extension Center – Irrigation; 5154 112th Ave. NW, Ray

  • July 15. 5 to 8 p.m.; Agronomy Seed Farm; 15499 37th St. SE, Casselton

  • July 16. All day starting at 9 a.m.; Carrington Research Extension Center; 663 U.S. Highway 281, Carrington

  • July 17. 8:30 to noon; North Central Research Extension Center; 5400 Highway 83 South, Minot

  • July 18. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Langdon Research Extension Center; 9280 107th Ave. NE, Langdon

SDSU Extension Field Days

Sign up for these field days online at SDSU Extension. All events are in Central time:

  • July 9. 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Southeast Research Farm Field Day; 29974 University Road, Beresford

  • July 11. 4 p.m. to dusk; Northeast Research Farm Field Day; 15710 455th Ave., South Shore

  • July 18. 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Oak Lake Field Station Field Day; 19862 483rd Ave., Astoria

  • July 29. 9 a.m. to noon; Cottonwood Field Day: Rangland monitoring; 23738 Fairview Road, Philip

  • Aug. 22. 9 a.m. to noon; Cottonwood Field Day: Using drones in livestock production; 23738 Fairview Road, Philip

Read more about:

ExtensionEducationField Day

About the Author(s)

Sarah McNaughton

Sarah McNaughton

Editor, Dakota Farmer, Farm Progress

Sarah McNaughton of Bismarck, N.D., has been editor of Dakota Farmer since 2021. Before working at Farm Progress, she was an NDSU 4-H Extension agent in Cass County, N.D. Prior to that, she was a farm and ranch reporter at KFGO Radio in Fargo.

McNaughton is a graduate of North Dakota State University, with a bachelor’s degree in ag communications and a master’s in Extension education and youth development.

She is involved in agriculture in both her professional and personal life, as a member of North Dakota Agri-Women, Agriculture Communicators Network Sigma Alpha Professional Agriculture Sorority Alumni and Professional Women in Agri-business. As a life-long 4-H’er, she is a regular volunteer for North Dakota 4-H programs and events.

In her free time, she is an avid backpacker and hiker, and can be found most summer weekends at rodeos around the Midwest.

See more from Sarah McNaughton
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

80°F

Partly Sunny
weather-icon

Day 88º

Night 0º

13.09 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

FP Next podcast
Conservation & Sustainability
FP Next: What you need to know about carbon programsFP Next: What you need to know about carbon programs
bySarah McNaughton, Curt Arens
Jun 25, 2024
18 Min Listen
cattle in feedlot
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 24, 2024Farm Progress America, June 24, 2024
Jun 24, 2024
5 Min Listen
Farm Progress America, June 21, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, June 21, 2024Farm Progress America, June 21, 2024
Jun 21, 2024
Recent Headlines
Aug 27 - Aug 29, 2024
The nation’s largest outdoor farm event that annually hosts over 600 exhibitors from around the world.
LEARN MORE